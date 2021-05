Mel B has appeared in a harrowing new video to raise awareness of the realities of domestic violence against women.The short film, titled Love Should Not Hurt, has been created by domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid in collaboration with Fabio D’Andrea, a classical composer and director.Inspired by real-life stories of survivors, Love Should Not Hurt aims to highlight all forms of abuse, including both physical violence and coercive control tactics such as spying, denying access to money and isolating victims from friends and family.Approximately 1.6 million women in the UK experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2020, with those aged 16-24 years...