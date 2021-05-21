Committee unanimously supports Sen. Daughtry bill to study impacts of student debt on Maine college graduates
AUGUSTA — On Friday, the Legislature's Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs voted in favor of a bill from Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, to study the impact of education-related debt on Mainers by reinstating the Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion. LD 247, "An Act To Improve Maine's Education System," received a vote of 10-0, with 3 members absent.