newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Committee unanimously supports Sen. Daughtry bill to study impacts of student debt on Maine college graduates

mainesenate.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — On Friday, the Legislature’s Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs voted in favor of a bill from Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, to study the impact of education-related debt on Mainers by reinstating the Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion. LD 247, “An Act To Improve Maine’s Education System,” received a vote of 10-0, with 3 members absent.

www.mainesenate.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine College#College Graduates#Student Loan#University Education#College Education#Financial Education#School Education#Mainers#Americans#Legislature#Senate#House#Study College Debt#Education Debt#Sen Daughtry#College Affordability#School Debt#Student Debt Crisis#Sen Mattie Daughtry#Education Related Debt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Maine StateSun-Journal

Bill would end use of restraint and seclusion in Maine schools

AUGUSTA — A bill before the Legislature that would prohibit schools in Maine from using restraints and seclusion rooms on students with behavioral disabilities came under fire Monday at a State House press conference. Parents of children with behavioral disabilities, special education teachers, administrators, behavioral specialists and others urged lawmakers...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine scored 39 out of 100 in a recent IT security review. That is alarming.

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. There are enough cyber threats out there in the world without the State of Maine accidentally posting roughly 20 people’s confidential mental...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine professor creates environmentally friendly disinfectant

ORONO, Maine — The federal government has awarded nearly $375,000 to a University of Maine engineering professor who is working to increase production of an environmentally friendly disinfectant. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the money to William DeSisto, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the university. The...
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Statenrcm.org

Thursday, May 27: An Inside Look at Maine’s Threatened and Endangered Species (online)

Please join NRCM and Maine Audubon at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the legacy of Rachel Carson on her birthday and learn about Maine’s threatened and endangered species. Carson’s work inspired the nation to act to protect imperiled species including the Bald Eagle, which has since made a remarkable recovery. Join us to learn about ongoing efforts to protect and restore imperiled Piping Plover and Canada lynx populations here in Maine and why action is needed in Washington, D.C. The event is free, but advance registration is required.