newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Friday Night Lights Review S1E12

By MWC Connection
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Hulu, and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season one will be discussed, from the heartbreaking cliffhanger of the pilot to the final nail-biting game.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Night Lights#College Football#Night Time#Year In Review#Show Time#Watch Football#Lights Review S1e12#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sports
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Audacy

'Friday Night Lights' Is Considered The BEST 'Teen Show' EVER

"Entertainment Weekly" has put together a list of the 50 best TEEN shows of all time. They say these are shows that prominently feature characters between the ages of 13 and 19, and tackle "teen issues." They did NOT include "family shows," where the drama mostly takes place inside the...
NBAwomenshoopsworld.com

Tuesday night lights

The Liberty downed the Lynx, 86-75. The Mercury handled the Mystics, 91-70. Brittney Griner notched her 43rd career double-double. The Aces beat the Storm, 96-80. In tonight’s win, Sabrina Ionescu notched just the ninth triple-double in league history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Candace Parker is back...
Retailstudybreaks.com

Bust a Move on Your Keyboard in Friday Night Funkin’

Have you ever wanted to just go on a simple date with your girlfriend, but then her dad finds out and forces you to do a rap battle with him? If so, you’ll enjoy the premise of the latest game becoming a hit on the internet. Welcome to Friday Night Funkin’, a rhythm game developed by users ninjamuffin99, PhantomArcade3K, Kawai Sprite and EvilSk8r on the media-sharing platform Newgrounds.
TV Showsimdb.com

TV Ratings: Friday Night SmackDown, Shark Tank Finale Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night Smackdown drew a 0.5 rating and 1.83 million total viewers, dropping a few eyeballs week-to-week yet ticking up in the demoto tie for the nightly win. ABC’s Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady with its season finale, matching SmackDown for the...
WWEheraldstandard.com

AEW debuting Rampage on Friday nights

There were several major pro wrestling news stories this week, so let’s get right into them. In our column two weeks ago, we looked at how many hours of pro wrestling are on each week. Well, as of Aug. 13, another hour can be added to the list. AEW will...
Southampton, NYEast Hampton Star

It's Friday Night, Got Cowboy Boots?

The antidote to the social-distancing doldrums may very well be social-dancing lessons, and for that, one needs to look no further than Friday-night country line-dancing classes at the Southampton Cultural Center. Just ask Kathy Helstowski of Bridgehampton, for whom the lessons have been a lifeline over the last several months....
Johnstown, PAWJAC TV

Hawks rally past Hat Tricks Friday night

JOHNSTOWN -- The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Friday night 2-1. The game was a battle goalies with Danbury’s Andrew Pichora and Johnstown’s Sam Evola allowing just one combined goal in the first two periods. The two teams combined for 61 shots on net. The Jr. Hat...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Miguel Yajure to Start on Friday Night

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that right-handed pitching prospect Miguel Yajure will start for the team on Friday night. Earlier in the day on Friday the Pittsburgh Pirates added first baseman Will Craig to their active roster. When Craig arrived in Pittsburgh, it was reported by multiple people that pitcher Miguel Yajure had also arrived in the Burgh.
TV & Videosscreenanarchy.com

Friday One Sheet: ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE

You may not guess that this week's poster is for a documentary on police body cameras. It is striking, nonetheless. The One Sheet resembles Mercury orbiting the sun (indeed, it could very well be a minimal poster art for Danny Boyle's underrated sci-fi adventure from 2007, Sunshine) or perhaps a solar flare mixed with a lens flare in a telescope. Or it looks like a kind of fanciful colourized x-ray of the human eyeball, disembodied from the head. And finally, the high grain looks like an analogue light leak in a camera, typically caused from the hole in a camera.
Rocklin, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Let's take it outside: Rocklin wrestling competes under the Friday night lights

What happens when high school wrestling teams run out of options for gym use?. In a season where nearly every sport is playing simultaneously due to pandemic alterations, wrestling was one of the last to get the green light for competition. Once all high school sports were OK'd to compete, the scramble for practice and scheduling created chaos for athletic directors and coaches to find gym time for all sports that required it.
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

Ducks Win Friday Night Thriller

EUGENE, Ore. — Gabe Matthews hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning Friday to back stellar pitching by UO starter Robert Ahlstrom and closer Kolby Somers, as the No. 13 Oregon baseball team opened its series against fellow Pac-12 championship contender Stanford by winning 2-1 before a limited sellout crowd of 641 in PK Park.
Muskegon, MIMLive.com

Inaugural ‘Friday Night Lights’ high school baseball series at Marsh Field ‘a grand success’

MUSKEGON – Everything about the “Friday Night Lights” baseball experience at Marsh Field was “nice” in the words of Fruitport’s Mayson Whitlow. “It’s really nice. It felt nice to play here. The mound is nice, the batter’s box is nice … the grass is really nice, too,” the junior right-hander said after he allowed only one hit and one earned run with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings during the Trojans’ 5-1 victory over Whitehall on Friday.
Ozark, MOccheadliner.com

Ozarks native to headline Sucker Days on Friday night

Her vocals can make the hair on your arms stand. Put Chelsey James' voice over power chords, a funky bass line and a kicking bass drum, and you get that same feeling through your extremities as when you hear the rev of a racing engine. Up above 8,000 rpm, you...