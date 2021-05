A serious motorcycle accident in Annapolis caused major traffic delays and sent one person to an area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly before 8pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, multiple fire and police vehicles responded to the intersection of West and Brown streets for a single vehicle motorcycle accident. Upon arrival, an unidentified man in his 50s was found suffering with life threatening injuries. He was later flown to an area hospital for treatment of those injuries.