Creve Coeur, Mo. – After the first day of just qualifying at the American Midwest Conference Championships, hosted by Missouri Baptist University, Central Baptist College track & field looked for their first-ever conference title in just their third year of existence. CBC would finish seventh in the men's team scoring and eighth in women's, but Ally Swaim (JR/Vilonia, Ark.) and Jamal Washington both won individual championships and Dylan Burnham medaled in two events.