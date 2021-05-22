newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Fundraiser match supports Louisville youth volleyball team's pursuit of nationals trip

wdrb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville youth volleyball team is set for AAU Nationals after a match against a group of self-professed biker chicks Friday night. The Metro Parks Volleyball Academy (MPVA) U18 team played the Louisville Chrome Divas in a match hosted at R Place Pub Eats in Lyndon. The event doubled as a fundraiser to help the 12-member team get to nationals in Orlando, Florida, next month.

www.wdrb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Orlando, KY
State
Florida State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Pub#Chrome#Team Sports#Youth Sports#Women Sports#Ky#Aau Nationals#Mpva#R Place Pub Eats#The Chrome Divas#Wdrb Media#Louisville Chrome Divas#Volleyball Scholarships#U18 Team#18 Year Old Girls#Ky#60 Year Old Women#Organizers#Motorcycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volleyball
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Louisville, KYwhopam.com

U of L names McMains to basketball coaching staff

University of Louisville head coach Chris Mack announced the final new member of his coaching staff today in Ross McMains. McMains comes to Louisville from various roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years.
Louisville, KYfox4kc.com

KC NWSL starts regular season with strong defense, draw against Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The KC NWSL team was on the road for their first regular season game, facing Racing Louisville this weekend. The match, a battle of defenses, was played against another new franchise, earning both inaugural teams a single point in the league standings. They were among four other teams in the eight-team Western Conference to tie.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Louisville, KYbarrettsportsmedia.com

SiriusXM Announces PGA Championship Coverage Plans

SiriusXM has announced their wall-to-wall coverage for this week’s PGA Championship, played at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, from May 20 to May 23. Coverage of every hole begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET through the final putt and lifting of the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. SiriusXM is also providing live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners play-by-play and updates on featured groups from earlier in the day.
Louisville, KYwymt.com

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Louisville, KYThe Crunch Zone

Ross McMains Named Assistant Coach for UofL Basketball

Ross McMains, who has served in varied roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years, has been named an assistant basketball coach at the University of Louisville under head coach Chris Mack. “I am thrilled to announce our newest...
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Monday evening Cardinal news and notes

—In addition to the Ross McMains announcement, Louisville men’s basketball also announced on Monday that DeVante Frazier is coming in from Colorado State to take over for the retired Fred Hina as athletic trainer. —After being swept by North Carolina, the Louisville baseball team has fallen completely out of the...
Louisville, KYRed Reporter

Farmers Only - Hunter Greene dazzles, Austin Hendrick cannot be retired

The Bats forgot their bats on Friday against the Stripers, logging just 4 hits and a lone run. Beau “Tato Rounds” Taylor socked a dinger to plate their lone run, unfortunately leaving Riley “When You’re on the Go, Beep Beep” O’Brien (7.0 IP, 4 H, R (0 ER), BB, 6 K) without enough backing for a win. Former Milwaukee Brewers SS Orlando Arcia did the biggest bopping for Gwinnett.