Fundraiser match supports Louisville youth volleyball team's pursuit of nationals trip
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville youth volleyball team is set for AAU Nationals after a match against a group of self-professed biker chicks Friday night. The Metro Parks Volleyball Academy (MPVA) U18 team played the Louisville Chrome Divas in a match hosted at R Place Pub Eats in Lyndon. The event doubled as a fundraiser to help the 12-member team get to nationals in Orlando, Florida, next month.www.wdrb.com