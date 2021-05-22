Fundraiser match supports Louisville youth volleyball team's pursuit of nationals trip

SiriusXM has announced their wall-to-wall coverage for this week’s PGA Championship, played at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, from May 20 to May 23. Coverage of every hole begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET through the final putt and lifting of the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. SiriusXM is also providing live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners play-by-play and updates on featured groups from earlier in the day.