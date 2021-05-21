newsbreak-logo
Congressman chased profit during pandemic

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
Roanoke Times
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — In the early days of the pandemic, New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski scolded those looking to capitalize on the health crisis, saying it was “not the time for anybody to be profiting” from selling goods to combat the pandemic. The two-term Democrat did not heed his own admonition.

