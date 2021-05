Best Buy has the Insignia 3 Gal Automatic Stainless Steel Trash Can for a low $19.99. Buy Online Pick Up In-Store only. A handy liner ring keeps the bag from collapsing down into the can and the trash can's cordless design means you can place it wherever you need it. Finally, an LED indicator lets you know when the battery power is low, meaning this trash can will be ready the next time you need a free hand.