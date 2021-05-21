newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

Cavaliers place fourth, sixth in state tennis tourney

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xefdC_0a7eIxzy00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson’s tennis team picked up fourth-place and sixth-place finishes in Class 2 on Friday in the MSHSAA Boys Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex.

Steady rain forced all matches to be played on the indoor courts.

Ian Ding, a junior, wound up fourth in singles after losing twice to players from Ladue.

Ding (26-3) bowed to Max Chen 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and to Amit Kadan in a third-set tiebreaker 6-4, 0-6, 10-3 in the third-place match.

The Cavaliers’ doubles team of senior Noah Hamlett and sophomore Tyler Brouhard went 1-1 in the consolation bracket. They won in straight sets over Carter Compton-Kade Compton of Grain Valley before losing a close match for fifth place to Mason Chyu-Weston Williams of Ladue 7-5, 6-7 (8-6), 10-6 tiebreaker.

“I’m very happy,” Cavaliers coach Tom Brumfield said. “If you told me we’d finish fourth and sixth, I’ll take that any day. They did a great job.

“If you look at all of this, in singles it was Ladue, Priory, Ladue and us. In doubles it was Priory, Priory, Ladue. Those two schools cleaned house. We felt pretty lucky being in the top mix with all of them. That’s great.”

The Cavaliers return to the Cooper Complex next Friday at noon for the team state tournament semifinal match against Branson. The other semifinal matches Ladue and Priory.

HAYES-STEPHENS TAKE 7TH

Webb City’s doubles team of Trenton Hayes and Cale Stephens finished their season on a winning note, battling from behind to beat Compton-Compton from Grain Valley 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 tiebreaker.

The Cardinal duo lost to Chyu-Williams 6-0, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals.

CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT

The two Big 8 Conference entries were ousted in the Class 1 state tournament, which began Friday afternoon.

Monett’s doubles team of Dylan Lynch-Benjamin Hoyt lost to Griffin Alm-Matthew Kinney of Westminster Christian 6-1, 6-3 in the first round and to Jacob Doman-Gavin Pike of Kirksville 6-4, 6-2 in the consolation bracket.

Evan Rea of Nevada dropped his first-round singles match to Richard King of Kansas City Barstow 6-0, 6-0. Rea bounced back with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Chance Corbin of Chillicothe before losing to Sanil Reiland, also from Barstow, 6-0, 6-1.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
527
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Chillicothe, MO
State
Nevada State
City
Branson, MO
City
Monett, MO
City
Nevada, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
City
Ladue, MO
City
Grain Valley, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Boys Tennis#Thomas Mason#Tyler#Priory Priory#The Cooper Complex#Compton Compton#Cardinal#Chyu Williams#Barstow#Westminster Christian#Singles#Senior Noah Hamlett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Missouri StateKTLO

District play continues Monday for baseball in Missouri

High school baseball makes up the local Monday schedule as district play continues in Missouri. Dora will be in Norwood for its first game in the Class 1, District 4 Tournament. After a first round bye, the Falcons will face Winona in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Forsyth will be...
Missouri StateKokomo Perspective

Missouri adds 4-star defensive tackle Gracial

(Columbia) -- Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial made a commitment to Missouri this past weekend. Gracial committed to the Tigers over a top five that also included Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Saint Charles prospect is ranked as the No. 16 DT in the country...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Joplin Globe

Missouri's Vaccine Navigator now available in 7 languages

Missouri health officials have launched their online Vaccine Navigator service, already available in English and Spanish, in five more languages: Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The navigator service allows residents to find and register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It also reminds registrants when it is time to schedule their...
Springfield, MOozarksindependent.com

Springfield Cardinals Partner for Free Parking for Games

The Springfield Cardinals are happy to report that community partners Price Cutter and Ozarks Technical Community College will be providing free parking for Cardinals fans during home games the rest of the 2021 season. The Price Cutter lot is located at 1260 E St. Louis Street and is approximately 0.3...