Cavaliers place fourth, sixth in state tennis tourney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson’s tennis team picked up fourth-place and sixth-place finishes in Class 2 on Friday in the MSHSAA Boys Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex.

Steady rain forced all matches to be played on the indoor courts.

Ian Ding, a junior, wound up fourth in singles after losing twice to players from Ladue.

Ding (26-3) bowed to Max Chen 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and to Amit Kadan in a third-set tiebreaker 6-4, 0-6, 10-3 in the third-place match.

The Cavaliers’ doubles team of senior Noah Hamlett and sophomore Tyler Brouhard went 1-1 in the consolation bracket. They won in straight sets over Carter Compton-Kade Compton of Grain Valley before losing a close match for fifth place to Mason Chyu-Weston Williams of Ladue 7-5, 6-7 (8-6), 10-6 tiebreaker.

“I’m very happy,” Cavaliers coach Tom Brumfield said. “If you told me we’d finish fourth and sixth, I’ll take that any day. They did a great job.

“If you look at all of this, in singles it was Ladue, Priory, Ladue and us. In doubles it was Priory, Priory, Ladue. Those two schools cleaned house. We felt pretty lucky being in the top mix with all of them. That’s great.”

The Cavaliers return to the Cooper Complex next Friday at noon for the team state tournament semifinal match against Branson. The other semifinal matches Ladue and Priory.

HAYES-STEPHENS TAKE 7TH

Webb City’s doubles team of Trenton Hayes and Cale Stephens finished their season on a winning note, battling from behind to beat Compton-Compton from Grain Valley 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 tiebreaker.

The Cardinal duo lost to Chyu-Williams 6-0, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals.

CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT

The two Big 8 Conference entries were ousted in the Class 1 state tournament, which began Friday afternoon.

Monett’s doubles team of Dylan Lynch-Benjamin Hoyt lost to Griffin Alm-Matthew Kinney of Westminster Christian 6-1, 6-3 in the first round and to Jacob Doman-Gavin Pike of Kirksville 6-4, 6-2 in the consolation bracket.

Evan Rea of Nevada dropped his first-round singles match to Richard King of Kansas City Barstow 6-0, 6-0. Rea bounced back with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Chance Corbin of Chillicothe before losing to Sanil Reiland, also from Barstow, 6-0, 6-1.