Carl Junction man pleads to charges in disturbance case
A 47-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor drunken-driving and property damage charges in a plea deal dismissing a felony count of domestic assault. Adam J. Horrell, of Carl Junction, changed his plea to guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of driving while intoxicated and second-degree property damage in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of second-degree domestic assault.www.joplinglobe.com