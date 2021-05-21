newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carl Junction, MO

Carl Junction man pleads to charges in disturbance case

By Jeff Lehr
Joplin Globe
 3 days ago

A 47-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor drunken-driving and property damage charges in a plea deal dismissing a felony count of domestic assault. Adam J. Horrell, of Carl Junction, changed his plea to guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of driving while intoxicated and second-degree property damage in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of second-degree domestic assault.

www.joplinglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carl Junction, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#Misdemeanor Assault#The Assault#County Court#Man#Plea Bargain#Guilty Thursday#Counts#Driving#Property Damage#Liquor#Briarbrook Lane#Drinking Shots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin robbery case dismissed

A defendant accused of assaulting another man and stealing his cellphone three months ago in Joplin was granted a dismissal of his robbery charge Thursday when the victim did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing. Mark T. Reando, 40, of Galena, Missouri, was scheduled for...
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin woman charged with endangerment of toddler

A 24-year-old Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that she endangered the health of her child by permitting unsanitary conditions to develop in their house. Amy McManaway waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree...
Jasper County, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Man accused of drunkenly firing gunshots that hit 2 homes

A 50-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he drunkenly fired gunshots that struck two of his neighbors' homes. Timothy K. Hansen waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for June 16.
Jasper County, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

2 Jasper County drug trafficking cases ordered for trials

Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday on drug trafficking charges related to search warrants served in March at separate locations in Webb City. Chet E. Mercer, 32, of Webb City, waived a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree trafficking in drugs and unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge John Nicholas set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 12.
Jasper County, MOJoplin Globe

Prosecutor's office cites lack of victim cooperation in dismissing two domestic assault cases

The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed two felony assault cases this past week due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims in each case. Counts of first-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault that 27-year-old Derrashae T. Wheeler, of Wood River, Illinois, was facing in Jasper County Circuit Court were dismissed on Monday when Wheeler was scheduled for a preliminary hearing.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Joplin Globe

Oklahoma man to stand trial in Webb City assault case

An Oklahoma man will stand trial on charges he jumped another man outside a Webb City bar and severely beat him with a beer mug or whiskey glass. The victim of the beating, Levi Farmer, of Joplin, testified Thursday at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that he was attacked from behind Sept. 4 outside the 66 Sports Bar & Restaurant.