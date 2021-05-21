newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union U15s vs DC United

By Brotherly Game
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Union U15s hosted DC United for an MLS Next match last Saturday at the Power Training Complex and while they probably should’ve walked away with a win on a controversial offside call they did get a 2-2 result with their rivals. Devon Decorte and Jaden Francis had the...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Union#Dc United#Gallery#Dc United#Mls Next#Union U15s#U15s Vs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLStonyspicks.com

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Two teams that have yet to taste victory in the 2021 season will lock horns on Saturday, when the Chicago Fire will play host to Philadelphia Union. Chicago Fire started off with a 2-2 draw at home against New England, showing early signs of defensive problems. After that they met a tough loss on the road against Atlanta United, losing by 3-1. In their last match they were hosted by the New York Red Bulls, where they only held strong for the first half. Chicago conceded twice in the second half to eventually lose by 2-0. They have now conceded multiple goals in all three matches, while their offense has been mediocre so far. Chicago were not very good at home last season (5-4-3), while each of their last 4 home draws came by the same 2-2 correct score.
UEFAMLSSoccer.com

Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag

The Philadelphia Union have completed the acquisition of attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag from Hungarian side Honved, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal will be in the region of $1.8 million, as first reported by Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport. Gazdag, 25, is among the best players in Hungary's top division, where he...
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Preview & Prediction

When does Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union kick off? Saturday 8th May, 2021 – 18:00 (UK) Where is Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union being played? Soldier Field, Chicago. Where can I get tickets for Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website.
MLSESPN

Philadelphia Union last MLS club left in CCL as Portland Timbers falls to Club America

Philadelphia Union is the last Major League Soccer side standing in this season's CONCACAF Champions League after Portland Timbers lost 4-2 on aggregate to Club America. With the quarterfinal poised at 1-1 from the first leg, Liga MX's Club America sealed its place in the last four with a smooth 3-1 win over the Timbers, with Federico Vinas grabbing a double at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The defeat marked an end to Portland's run in the CCL -- the furthest it has gone in the competition in its history.
MLShottimeinoldtown.com

History: DC United vs Chicago Fire 2021 MLS Game 5 Preview

Look at how far we’ve fallen from October 25, 1998. 23 years ago, this game would have been a game among titans worthy of broadcast on national network television. This is a game whose past is filled with historic names in American Soccer: Nowak, Podbrozny, Moreno, and Etcheverry (just to name 4) are all names synonymous with pro soccer in the 90s and are entrenched in the American soccer consciousness. Early on, not a game between these two teams went without some sort of fanfare from the national soccer media. This was a match full of importance and meaning.
MLScolumbusunderground.com

Photos: Columbus Crew SC vs. D.C. United

Columbus Crew picked up their first win of the 2021 season as a Lucas Zelarayan free kick paved the way for a 3-1 win over D.C. United at a deceptively sunny Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Crew returned from their disappointing midweek Concacaf exit, but were able to...
MLSchicagofirefc.com

Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 to D.C. United at Audi Field

Washington, D.C. (May 13, 2021) - Chicago Fire FC (0-4-1, 1 point) fell 1-0 to D.C. United (2-3-0, 6 points) at Audi Field on Thursday night. Despite conceding a seventh minute goal to midfielder Edison Flores, the Fire outshot (15-10) and out-possessed (57.6% - 42.4%) D.C. throughout the match. Chicago native Brian Gutiérrez came close to leveling the score for the Fire on two occasions, forcing a difficult save in the 32nd minute (WATCH) before hitting the post five minutes later. Additionally, the Fire nearly provided some late-game dramatics when second-half substitute Fabian Herbers flicked a header that struck the crossbar in the 92nd minute.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United draw Philadelphia Union in Leg Two of SCCL Quarterfinal

Atlanta United drew with Philadelphia Union 1-1 in the second leg of its 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal match. Santiago Sosa scored his first professional goal; however, it was not enough to overcome the aggregate deficit and Philadelphia advanced to the semifinals. Pushing numbers forward, Atlanta dealt with numerous...
MLSchatsports.com

Philadelphia Union salary information released for first time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, the MLS Players Association released salary figures for the league, giving Philadelphia Union fans a glimpse at the team’s payroll for the first time in a while. The figures reveal that the Union, which had the best record in the regular season in 2020,...
MLSABC7 Chicago

Philadelphia Union break through with shoutout of Chicago Fire

Cory Burke and Jakob Glesnes each scored in the second half, and the visiting Philadelphia Union recorded their first MLS victory of the season, 2-0 over the winless Chicago Fire on Saturday. The victory snapped a two-game MLS slide for the Union, who reached the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions...
MLSchicagofirefc.com

Lineup Notes | Chicago Fire FC vs. Philadelphia Union

It's a beautiful afternoon along the lakefront as Chicago Fire FC have returned home to welcome the Philadelphia Union for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff at Soldier Field. Both teams enter the match looking for their first win in 2021 MLS regular season play, making Saturday's contest a big opportunity for both Fire head coach Raphael Wicky and his counterpart Jim Curtin. The Fire will want to rebound from a 3-1 defeat on the road last weekend in Atlanta, while Curtin's Union side will attempt to turn some of the magic they've captured in Concacaf Champions League play recently into a result away from home.
MLSchatsports.com

Chicago Fire FC Falls 2-0 to Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (May 8, 2021) - Chicago Fire FC (0-3-1, 1 point) fell 2-0 to Philadelphia Union (1-2-1, 4 points) at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon. The match saw the Fire dominate possession (60%/40%), passing accuracy (76%/64%), duels won (81/58) and total passes (481/319). Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth made a number of crucial saves including one from in-close in the 14th minute. The teams headed into halftime scoreless. Philadelphia received second half goals from striker Corey Burke (51’) and defender Jakob Glesnes (60’).
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Chicago Fire Lose Again at D.C. United, Maintain Losing Streak

WASHINGTON D.C. － The Chicago Fire figured that they might have a chance to clinch their first win against D.C. United, a team that shared a three game losing streak with Chicago. The Fire are still search for their first win this season as Chicago Fire lose to D.C. United 1-0 in week five.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Match Recap | Philadelphia Union 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

CHICAGO, Il. (May 8, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union took on Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, May 8, securing their first MLS win this season with a 2-0 win. The first half remained scoreless with the Union creating the bulk of chances, outshooting Chicago 9 to 3. In the second half, Cory Burke’s left footed volley made it 1-0 in the 51’ followed by a headed goal by Jakob Glesnes in the 60’. Andre Blake recorded 3 saves to ensure the Union get the clean sheet. Homegrown Jack McGlynn earned his first MLS start of his career and became the 8th homegrown to make an MLS start for Philadelphia Union. McGlynn also became the second-youngest player to start for the Union in MLS play at 17 years old (17 years, 10 months, and 1 day). The Union are home at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 12, where they will face the New England Revolution. (7:30 p.m. ET / PH17).
MLSSeattle Times

Flores scores first MLS goal, DC United keeps Fire winless

WASHINGTON (AP) — Edison Flores scored his first MLS goal in the seventh minute and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Thursday night. D.C. United (2-3-0) snapped a three-game losing streak. Chicago (0-4-1) is winless through five matches for the second time in club history — starting 0-2-6 in 2014. The Fire have not scored in three consecutive games.