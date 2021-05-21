Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union U15s vs DC United

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Two teams that have yet to taste victory in the 2021 season will lock horns on Saturday, when the Chicago Fire will play host to Philadelphia Union. Chicago Fire started off with a 2-2 draw at home against New England, showing early signs of defensive problems. After that they met a tough loss on the road against Atlanta United, losing by 3-1. In their last match they were hosted by the New York Red Bulls, where they only held strong for the first half. Chicago conceded twice in the second half to eventually lose by 2-0. They have now conceded multiple goals in all three matches, while their offense has been mediocre so far. Chicago were not very good at home last season (5-4-3), while each of their last 4 home draws came by the same 2-2 correct score.