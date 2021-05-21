newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

May 22 - Ivy Tech, PFW formalize transfer agreements in construction management, engineering technology

By FWBW STAFF REPORT
fwbusiness.com
 1 day ago

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw and Purdue University Fort Wayne are again partnering to create opportunities for Indiana students. Construction management and engineering technology articulation agreements have been formalized between the institutions, which will allow students to complete 60 credit hours and their associate degree at Ivy Tech and then transfer to Purdue Fort Wayne to complete their bachelor’s degree.

www.fwbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
Warsaw, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Education#Technology Transfer#Education Technology#Tech Community College#Purdue Fort Wayne#Transfer Opportunities#Faculty#Industries#Quality Education#Pathways#Dean#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Related
Inside Indiana Business

New Name for KSM Consulting

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from its former parent Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Business people

Violet Ellowsky, an LPN at Byron Health Center, was named the winner of the LeadingAge Indiana Linda Woolley Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award for 2021. Heather Dorsett was promoted to assistant vice president: bank secrecy officer/special projects manager at First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington; and Andrea Nightenhelser was promoted to assistant vice president: operations manager.
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Franklin Electric acquires Indy water treatment company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and...
WOWO News

INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits next month

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced today that, beginning June 19, Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs. “There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
JobsNews Now Warsaw

KGPCo – Telecommunications Position

Join a Team in the booming telecommunications industry!. KGPCo is hiring at our Fiber Optics Facility. $1,000 Sign On Bonus!. No experience is necessary – we train you. New starting pay $15/hour Day shift; $16/hour Night shift. Full or part-time shifts are available. 4-day Work Week, Monday-Thursday & 3-day weekends.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Determined reader wins bike, helmet

Lynn Flick wasn't surprised one of her Glenwood Park Elementary School students earned the top prize in a statewide reading competition for third graders. Kapmuan Sang was determined to get the bicycle and helmet given to top readers, she said. “He was so far ahead of everybody,” Flick said. As...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

KEYS Awarded $12,500 Grant

Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services (KEYS), the youth philanthropy group at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently was awarded a $12,500 grant from the Dekko Foundation. These funds will be put toward KEYS grant-making efforts, which aim to improve education in Kosciusko County through supporting meaningful and innovative projects from teachers...
aroundfortwayne.com

North River update: “Deliverables” received

One of the stipulations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is that the developer of the project should provide information to the City of Fort Wayne for the project. Description of [the] developer’s project development team and organizational structure;. Summary of developer’s due diligence investigation;. Revised schematic design of the...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
wboi.org

May 17: COVID Numbers Improve

COVID-19 positivity rates are sliding down again around Indiana, including in northeast Indiana which is now at 5 percent after the weekend. Just under 40 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population is now fully-inoculated against the virus, and some area counties are offering the vaccines through their health departments along with other regular vaccinations.
wbiw.com

INDOT hosting hiring fairs across the state

UNDATED – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring fairs at ten locations across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all times local). INDOT has more than 100 open positions in a variety of careers, but the greatest need is for skilled trade positions. INDOT recently increased starting pay for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
fordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

May 17: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Monday, May 17, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 17, 2021) – Another 33 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 confirmed PCR cases and 16 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,099 cases and 678 deaths Monday. The Allen County case count...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

ACDH COVID-19 update – 5/16/2021

Today’s Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, COVID-19 update:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (May 16, 2021) – Another 37 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 confirmed PCR cases and 25 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,066 cases and 678 deaths Sunday. The...