May 22 - Ivy Tech, PFW formalize transfer agreements in construction management, engineering technology

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced today that, beginning June 19, Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs. “There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”