May 22 - Ivy Tech, PFW formalize transfer agreements in construction management, engineering technology
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw and Purdue University Fort Wayne are again partnering to create opportunities for Indiana students. Construction management and engineering technology articulation agreements have been formalized between the institutions, which will allow students to complete 60 credit hours and their associate degree at Ivy Tech and then transfer to Purdue Fort Wayne to complete their bachelor’s degree.www.fwbusiness.com