Community reflects on Tarzan Zerbini Circus extending their show for another weekend
After a successful opening weekend, the Tarzan Zerbini Circus extended their stay in the Joplin/Webb City area for another week due to “popular demand.”. Joplin resident, Jessica Linder, attended the circus last weekend with her husband and two young children. “We had a great time! The atmosphere was upbeat and exciting. We hadn’t done much as far as fun family activities since March of 2020 due to COVID. This was a perfect start to getting back to normal,” said Linder.www.thechartonline.com