A tribute to what we have lost
Graduating this year comes with many obstacles—entering an employment field of uncertain modality, missing out on making memories with large groups of friends and saying goodbye to a campus that seniors have hardly inhabited for their last three semesters at Washington University. Each person of the class of 2021 has lost something unique, something that deserves space and time to remember. Student Life sat down with three seniors who had a story to share about loss and closure.www.studlife.com