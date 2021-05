Knives Out 2 just added Kate Hudson to its growing list of stars, reports THR. Hudson, best known for her role in Almost Famous and a collection of solid aughts rom-coms (How to a Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a classic), certainly knows how to flex her comedic chops. That could be because she's the daughter of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, themselves two comedic powerhouses. There's no word yet on who Hudson will play, but I'd love if she took on a role not unlike Toni Colette's twitchy, bitchy yogi in the original Knives Out.