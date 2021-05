Accomplished realist Tyler Swain began learning the fundamentals of drawing and design at the age of 8, when his parents enrolled him in private art lessons. A recipient of numerous awards and scholarships, including the George and Marie Eccles Caine Endowment, he was featured by Southwest Art Magazine as one of “21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch.” He’s known for his depictions of natural subjects rendered against distressed backgrounds. Swain joins Justin Wheatley for the exhibition Two Utah Painters. The exhibit is Wheatley’s debut at the gallery. Stark contrasts of color, light, and shadow feature prominently in his work. The show is currently on view and runs through May 28.