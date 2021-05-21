newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Reds MiLB Friday Notebook: Stevie Branche is magic

By Doug Gray
redsminorleagues.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night in Daytona the Tortugas pitching dominated once again. Daytona’s 2.22 team ERA is the best in all of minor league baseball this season. It also leads the Low-A Southeast by a full run over the St. Lucie Mets (and Bradenton at 3.92 is the only other team in the league under 4.00). The team has 184 strikeouts in 129.2 innings pitched. To say that they are getting it done as a whole is an understatement and a half.

