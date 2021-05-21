newsbreak-logo
Freddie Mercury’s Life Turned Into a Graphic Novel

By Corey Irwin
92.9 THE LAKE
 3 days ago
The colorful life and career of legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury has been turned into a new graphic novel. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs marks the first time the iconic frontman’s story has been captured in comic book form. In a press release announcing the project, publisher Z2 comics promised the graphic novel “will be a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar and India, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star, known and loved by millions around the globe."

