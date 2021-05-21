newsbreak-logo
Season 1, Episode 6, Pedro Noguera

Cover picture for the articleThis is Season 1, Episode 6 of FocusED, and it features guest, Dr. Pedro Noguera. It was originally recorded live for a studio audience in Delaware, provided as a professional development experience for Delaware teachers and leaders. Don’t miss what Dr. Noguera says about equity in schools and so much more. This is a must listen for all educators.

