Season 1, Episode 6, Pedro Noguera

I adore sleep. If it were socially acceptable to unironically call sleep a hobby, sleep would top my list probably every single time. I regularly sleep nine hours a night, and usually have very little FOMO about whatever it is I'm missing out on by choosing to hit the hay. My parents tell me that I've always been a good deep sleeper. In fact, one of their favorite stories to tell about my childhood is what happened when our family moved to India when I was just 10 days old. My parents were so worried about me being fussy or uncomfortable on the long flight that they gave me Benadryl, and I passed out for the entire journey. At a certain point, my mom started to freak out that my dad had done the medicine math wrong, because I stayed asleep much longer than expected. And I was still in that tiny newborn phase.