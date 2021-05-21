‘Highlander’ Will Get A Reboot Starring Henry Cavill

There can be only one? Yeah right. Through the years there have been many different versions of Highlander, the fantasy sci-fi saga about a race of immortal beings battling to determine who will be the lone winner of “The Prize” (Hence the tagline, “there can be only one.”) Despite the solitary nature of the concept, there were five Highlander films, two live-action series, an animated series, comics, games, and more. In recent years, there have been numerous attempts to revive the series with new stars or filmmakers, but each has fallen apart.