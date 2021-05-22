newsbreak-logo
How the Music Industry Took a Stand Against Morgan Wallen–and What Comes Next

wvli927.com
 1 day ago

A six-time finalist at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Morgan Wallen is one of the most-nominated country stars of the night. He also isn’t welcome inside the building. The…

Music995qyk.com

Morgan Wallen Banned From Billboard Music Awards 2021

Morgan Wallen may be a 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalist, but he won’t be a part in any way of the NBC broadcast next month (5/23). The BBMAs have announced they won’t be including him, which means he won’t be on hand to perform, present or accept an award. Dick...
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Pink: It's unfair how women in music are pitted against each other

Pink thinks it's "so unfair" how she was pitted against other female artists. When the 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker started her career, she was labelled to be "anti" Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, despite being a huge fan of the two songstresses. She told People magazine: "It was...
Nashville, TNDaily Republic

Morgan Wallen returns to stage for first time since N-word scandal

Morgan Wallen is getting back to work for the first time since January, when the bottom fell out on his career after video emerged of him using the N-word. The 28-year-old country singer performed Wednesday night at Kid Rock’s honky tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee, singing “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted on You” with the band, according to The Tennessean.
Celebritiesharrisondaily.com

CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Musicfoxbangor.com

Morgan Wallen’s First Live Performance Since N-Word Video

Morgan Wallen’s clawing his way back from the racial slur controversy … and he’s got Kid Rock to thank for getting him back on a stage to perform live. Morgan was at Kid’s Big Ass Honky Tonk bar Wednesday night in Nashville and got on the mic in front of what looked like a packed house. This was his first time singing since he was seen in January casually dropping the n-word at the end of a drunken night with friends, and you can tell he had some nerves.
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

Kara DioGuardi Knows How Songwriters and the Music Industry Can Survive

Kara DioGuardi has seen it all in her industry but hasn't traveled that far from where she started. The Grammy-nominated songwriter, talent-spotter, former American Idol judge and owner of boutique music-publishing company Arthouse Entertainment grew up as the creatively oriented daughter of a CPA-turned-Congressman dad and politically active book-publisher mom in suburban New Rochelle, N.Y. Now, she lives just 12 miles away up I-95 in Greenwich, Conn.
MusicPosted by
B105

The 15 Best Songs On Morgan Wallen’s Album ‘Dangerous’

Morgan Wallen's album 'Dangerous' was a monster seller and still is. It was the first ever county music album that went for 7 weeks at number one on the Billboard Top 200. It also went for another three weeks at number 1 before finally being dethroned by Justin Bieber. That's impressive. Yes, he's had some controversial things in his life that he is working on, so he's taken some time away from the spotlight. As it is his 28 birthday today, I thought it would be fitting to look back on what I feel are the best songs on his Dangerous Album.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Morgan Wallen, Kid Rock Unexpectedly Perform At Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen popped up at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk — yes, that's what it's called — in downtown Nashville on Wednesday (May 19th) night. He got on stage and performed two songs, according to The Tennessean — “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted On You.” This was Morgan's first public appearance since uttering a racial slur back in February. Kid Rock was also in the house, taking the stage to perform “Picture.”
MinoritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Disinvited From Upcoming Awards Show Due to Racial Controversy

Morgan Wallen will not be participating in any capacity in the upcoming Billboard Music Awards after using racial slurs recently. Despite his remarks, his album Dangerous: The Double Album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and ten weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 after it was released in January. In a statement, Dick Clark productions announced that he will not be participating this year but that they will consider him for future events if he were to make the proper changes.
Musiccountry1025.com

Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen Lead Country Music Finalists At Billboard Music Awards

Finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were revealed today (4/30). The ceremony will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Gabby Barrett is a finalist in a few categories, as is Morgan Wallen, as we reported earlier, because of the popularity of Dangerous: The Double Album which spent ten weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. But the Billboard Music Awards won’t be inviting him to the event, which means he won’t be on hand to perform, present or accept an award.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Big Loud quietly reinstates Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen seems to have been quietly reinstated by his record label Big Loud Records. His likeness was recently rediscovered on his label’s website after the company — and its Republic Records partner — “made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely” after being blacklisted by the industry in early February for his use of a racial slur. His profile was swiftly removed from both label’s websites following the news. He still does not appear on Republic Records’ artist roster as of this writing.
CelebritiesVulture

Morgan Wallen Made His Triumphant Return at … Kid Rock’s Bar

Morgan Wallen promised fans in April that they’d “be seeing me sooner than later,” in an update note after he was caught saying the N-word in a video published at the beginning of February. The country singer-songwriter kept his promise on May 19, emerging for his first public performance at that venerated Nashville establishment, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse. Because what else says “really worked on myself” like returning to a bar bearing the name of a performer who was displaying the Confederate flag into the 21st century? Per TMZ and social-media videos, Wallen played songs like “Wasted on You” and “Whiskey Glasses” to riotous applause from a packed, largely unmasked (if you didn’t already guess) crowd.
TV & VideosPopculture

'SNL' Swipes at Morgan Wallen's Controversies During Season Finale

Saturday Night Live took some time to reflect on the past, wild year at the top of their season finale. The episode, which Anya Taylor-Joy hosted, featured a special appearance by Chris Rock in the opening segment to speak about all of the year's most memorable moments. At one point, the SNL cast even mentioned Morgan Wallen and his past scandals, months after the controversial country singer served as a musical guest on the program.