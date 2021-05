After careful consideration, I have decided to not run for mayor this coming November. When first elected to City Council in 2001 and mayor in 2005, it was my goal to help guide our community through the complex completion of the Snoqualmie Ridge master planned community and the revitalization of the historic downtown. We have now reached that historic milestone. And while many have asked that I run again to help with our recovery from the pandemic, I am confident that a solid plan for recovery can be completed prior to the end of my current term.