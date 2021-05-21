newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Says ‘Meaningful Progress’ Made in Iran Nuclear Talks

By Dave DeCamp
Antiwar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department said “meaningful progress” has been made during indirect negotiations with Iran to revive the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA. Several rounds of talks have been held in Vienna, and a fifth-round is set to begin next week. “The latest round of talks in Vienna were positive,...

news.antiwar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Negotiations#Iran Relief#President Hassan Rouhani#The State Department#Jcpoa#The Washington Examiner#Trump#Iranian#The European Union#Eu#Antiwar Com#Twitter Decampdave#Meaningful Progress#Positive Progress#Tehran#Sanctions Relief#Indirect Negotiations#Vienna#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsthenationalnews.com

US questions Iran’s willingness to return to nuclear deal compliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday questioned Iran’s willingness to return to compliance with the nuclear deal, after weeks of slow-moving talks in Vienna. Indirect talks with Iran have “clarified what each side needs to do in order to come back into compliance”, Mr Blinken told ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's atomic accord with world powers. The comments by Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, aired by state...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Iran says it will end UN watchdog’s access to nuclear sites

Iran’s parliament speaker has said that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog has expired, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran’s atomic accord with world powers. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s comments, aired by state TV, further underscored the narrowing window...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

IAEA Confirms Talks to Extend Nuclear Monitoring Deal With Iran

In the course of reducing cooperation with the IAEA by order of parliament, Iran made a deal in February for “reduced access” inspections. The three-month deal ended snap inspections, and brought access down to the minimum required under present deals, without the voluntary access previously given. The three-month plan worked...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Iran’s Rouhani says deal reached to remove most sanctions

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said world powers have accepted that major sanctions on his country — including those affecting oil, banking and shipping — would be lifted, triggering a drop in crude prices. Negotiators in Vienna, where Iran and the U.S. have engaged in indirect talks to restore a troubled...
U.S. Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Signs mount Iran, US will seal nuclear deal revival within month

Signs are mounting that Iran and the US will find their way to agreeing a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal before the Iranian presidential election in mid-June, IntelIiNews reports. US and Iranian negotiators are aiming for a final round of talks in Vienna next week on the terms for...
Middle EastPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Iran president gives his most upbeat view yet of nuke talks

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran's president on Thursday offered his most optimistic assessment yet of ongoing talks to resuscitate his country's nuclear deal with world powers, claiming there had been “major" agreement among diplomats even as other nations involved suggested challenges remain. The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia's envoy to Iran nuclear talks sees deal "within reach"

Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Wednesday that envoys felt that there had been good progress after the latest round of negotiations to revive a 2015 accord and that a deal was "within reach". Mikhail Ulyanov, who is the Russia's envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog, said...
Foreign PolicyAntiwar.com

US Accuses China of Resisting Nuclear Arms Control Talks

On Tuesday, the US ambassador for disarmament on Tuesday accused China of “resisting” nuclear arms control talks. “Despite the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] dramatic build-up of its nuclear arsenal, unfortunately it continues to resist discussing nuclear risk reduction bilaterally with the United States,” Ambassador Robert Wood told a UN conference.
Worldthewestonforum.com

Vienna nuclear talks on Iran continue – news.ORF.at

Today, the Vienna talks on reviving the nuclear deal with Iran are continuing. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Twitter: “We are now in a number of important milestones that we must pass without losses to the negotiation process.”. Ryabkov said that the Vienna talks were ongoing, “but...
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

‘Agreement Shaping Up’ on Iran Nuclear Talks: Negotiators

VIENNA (AFP) — A deal is “shaping up” to bring the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, negotiators said Wednesday, citing headway in efforts to break the impasse. “We’ve made good progress,” Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired the talks between Russia, China, Germany, France,...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil futures fall sharply following a BBC Persia report that implies progress in the Iran nuclear talks

Oil futures fell sharply to fresh intraday lows on Tuesday, with traders attributing the losses to a BBC Persia report that implies progress in the Iran nuclear talks. A tweet from @bbcpersian translated to English using Google said that Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations Security Council in Vienna told BBC Persia that important news will probably be published by tomorrow. Kasra Naji, a special correspondent for BBC Persian TV, tweeted that Ulyanov told him there’s “been a significant development in the talks & there may be an important announcement tomorrow.” Talks between Iran and world powers have been ongoing, aimed at a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear activities. A deal would likely lead the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran, allowing the country to boost oil exports. West Texas Intermediate oil for June delivery fell $1, or 1.5%, to $65.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as low as 64.11. July Brent crude lost 99 cents, or 1.4%, to $68.47 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
Middle EastSFGate

Iran had homegrown design for a nuclear weapon in 2003, book says

The nuclear weapon that Iran sought to build in the early 2000s was based on designs that were both innovative and original, according to a new book that warns that Tehran's scientists could produce a bomb quickly if they acquire the necessary fissile material and an order from the country's leaders to do so.