Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday sued a nationalist rival for comparing him to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, official media reported. Iyi Party (Good Party) leader Meral Aksener said in parliament on Tuesday that Netanyahu and Erdogan used similar tactics to hold on to power. She said Netanyahu's recent campaign against in Gaza was driven by politics and a desire to gain public support after four inconclusive elections in two years. Erdogan has called Israel murderers of children and old and said crime is in their blood. It drew strong criticism from the White House.