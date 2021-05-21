Review: ‘Spring Blossom’
Spring has sprung, which means love is in the air – and on screen. In the refreshing coming of age romance Spring Blossom, a sixteen-year-old french girl, bored with her life, strikes up a relationship with an older man. It may seem like an overdone concept for a French film but writer, director and star Suzanne Lindon brings a clever and streamlined approach to filmmaking. At only 20 years old, (19 at the time of filming and 15 when she started writing), Lindon takes the “older man, younger woman” taboo and views it from the female gaze, giving the teenaged girl power. It’s no wonder the film played at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival and the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.punchdrunkcritics.com