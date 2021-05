Socially at-risk individuals receive lower-quality health care and experience worse health outcomes than more advantaged individuals. One way to address this in the Medicare population is to use Medicare's value-based purchasing (VBP) programs, quality reporting efforts, and confidential reports as tools to drive improvements in quality. In particular, including health equity measurement approaches in VBP programs and quality reporting could motivate providers to focus on reducing disparities and to prioritize particular areas for quality improvement. It could also encourage providers to improve health equity through service enhancements, patient engagement activities, and adoption of best practices.