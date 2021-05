Looking for a fresh start but not sure a job in cyber is really for you? Maybe a new role as the Castle Officer of St Michael’s Mount is more your speed. Accessible by land only at low tide via a man-made causeway, the jaw-dropping tidal island off the coast near Penzance is one of Cornwall’s biggest tourist attractions, with up to 300,000 visitors dropping by its castle and village each year. Now local landowner St Aubyn Estates and the National Trust are searching for a full-time castle officer to help with the upkeep and running of the medieval island fortress.