Supportive Housing Webinar to Focus on Property Management and Community Success

PROPERTY MANAGER OPEN POSITION The Alexander City Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently seeking a Property Manager responsible for the management, maintenance, security, resident services, and occupancy of housing units within the assigned owned and/or managed properties; budgetary responsibilities for assigned departments; supervision of assigned staff; and compliance with all related HUD and Housing Authority directives, policies, and procedures. Education/Experience: --A two-year college degree or completion of specialized training courses and significant experience in job specific skills acquired through on-the-job training or apprenticeship program with a minimum of five (5) years of related rental property management experience --Public Housing Management certification from an approved organization or must receive within one (1) year of employment. Public housing property management preferred Office Is Closed To The Public. Applications may be downloaded from our website at www.alexcityhousing.org. Completed applications should also include a resume. Applications accepted by office drop-box Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm or by mail. Fax or email applications will NOT be accepted. No phone calls. Only qualified applications will be considered Send to: Human Resources Alexander City Housing Authority 2110 County Road Alexander City, AL 35010 Application deadline: 4:00 p.m. June 02, 2021 The ACHA is subject to HUD Section 3 hiring requirements; is an Equal Opportunity and "At Will" Employer; E-Verify participant; and Drug-Free Workplace. The Alexander City Housing Authority abides by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(a) which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability or protected veteran status; and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Pre-employment physical and drug screen required for new hires. Reasonable accommodations may be provided as required by the ADA upon request.