newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Supportive Housing Webinar to Focus on Property Management and Community Success

By Wisconsin Housing, Economic Development Authority
ncsha.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – Supportive housing can take many forms, including scattered site housing units and project-based residences. The real benefits to communities come when neighborhoods improve, the need for crisis care is reduced and individuals gain access to stable, affordable shelter and services that increase well-being and productivity. How best to...

www.ncsha.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Webinar#Community Management#Housing Development#Business Development#Wheda#Csh#Madison#Linkedin#Wheda Com#Cdfi#Www Csh Org#Supportive Services#Integrated Housing Models#Housing Units#Public Resources#Prioritized Investment#Project Assistance#Healthy Communities#Training Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Housing
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Homelessclassichits106.com

Peru to expand senior housing options

PERU – The city of Peru will be expanding affordable senior housing options. According to the city, the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced $29 million in tax credits for affordable housing. 3 Diamond Development will provide 10 buildings with a total of 60 single-story townhouse-style apartments located north of Wenzel Road and west of the Social Security Administration building. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the spring of 2022 with construction to last about a year.
Virtual EventsMarshall News Messenger

Webinar 3 Describing and Focusing

Presented by Tom Chapel, MA, MBA, CDC Chief Evaluation Officer (Retired) Tom Chapel describes the importance of a clear program description in program evaluation and explores the concept and uses of logic models in “describing the program” (Step 2 in the CDC Framework). He then moves to focusing the evaluation design (Step 3), drawing on examples from a previous Webinar to illustrate the process of establishing priorities for an evaluation. Tom acknowledges the reality that few programs have the resources to evaluate every aspect of the program and so must prioritize the most salient evaluation questions for key stakeholders.
Small Businessmyqcountry.com

Buying and selling small businesses the focus of upcoming webinars

Running a small business can be difficult at any time. But the coronavirus pandemic raised unique difficulties for business. Missouri Western State University Center for Entrepreneurship Director. Annette Weeks says some business owners, worn down by the pandemic, want out. “It was very challenging for all entrepreneurs, let alone those...
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

Property Manager

PROPERTY MANAGER OPEN POSITION The Alexander City Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently seeking a Property Manager responsible for the management, maintenance, security, resident services, and occupancy of housing units within the assigned owned and/or managed properties; budgetary responsibilities for assigned departments; supervision of assigned staff; and compliance with all related HUD and Housing Authority directives, policies, and procedures. Education/Experience: --A two-year college degree or completion of specialized training courses and significant experience in job specific skills acquired through on-the-job training or apprenticeship program with a minimum of five (5) years of related rental property management experience --Public Housing Management certification from an approved organization or must receive within one (1) year of employment. Public housing property management preferred Office Is Closed To The Public. Applications may be downloaded from our website at www.alexcityhousing.org. Completed applications should also include a resume. Applications accepted by office drop-box Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm or by mail. Fax or email applications will NOT be accepted. No phone calls. Only qualified applications will be considered Send to: Human Resources Alexander City Housing Authority 2110 County Road Alexander City, AL 35010 Application deadline: 4:00 p.m. June 02, 2021 The ACHA is subject to HUD Section 3 hiring requirements; is an Equal Opportunity and "At Will" Employer; E-Verify participant; and Drug-Free Workplace. The Alexander City Housing Authority abides by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(a) which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability or protected veteran status; and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Pre-employment physical and drug screen required for new hires. Reasonable accommodations may be provided as required by the ADA upon request.
House RentWharton

How Impact Investing Can Relieve the Rent Burden

Wharton’s Katherine Klein speaks with Bobby Turner, founder of Turner Impact Capital, about creating more affordable rental housing across the U.S. Bobby Turner, a Wharton graduate who is founder and CEO of Turner Impact Capital, wants to boost pride in rentership. He believes that building neighborhoods that offer a sense of community pride for renters is an important underpinning for his innovative housing model — an investment approach that increases the stock of affordable rentals, controls the spiraling cost of rent, and generates market returns.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Decline in Construction Workforce Stunts Housing Inventory

During the most recent housing downturn, construction self-employment increased from 24% in 2006 to an all-time high of more than 26% in 2010, according to the report. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau recently reported that housing starts dropped in April 2021, hitting 1.57 million units, down 9.5% from March, but is 67.3% above the April 2020 rate of 938,000.
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

Can the Yes In My Backyard Act Really Change Housing?

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our...
Homelessredlakenationnews.com

WHEDA awarded Emergency Housing Vouchers by HUD

MADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has been awarded 313 Emergency Housing Vouchers by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Emergency Housing Vouchers target individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and victims of human trafficking. WHEDA will partner with a continuum of care agency to accept referrals for tenants who qualify for these vouchers.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Bowser Adds $400M To D.C.'s Affordable Housing Fund Over 2 Years

Washington, D.C.'s main fund for subsidizing affordable housing will get a significant boost over the next two years, allowing hundreds of new units to be developed. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the city is making a $400M investment to the Housing Production Trust Fund between this year and next year.
Illinois Staterebusinessonline.com

East Lake Management & Development to Build 161-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO — East Lake Management & Development is building Gateway Apartments within the Illinois Medical District (IMD) in Chicago. Set within a larger mixed-use development, Gateway Apartments will include 161 one- and two-bedroom workforce housing units. The target residents are medical personnel, students and faculty who work within the IMD. The project site will also feature a Hilton Hampton Inn & Suites hotel, 35,000 square feet of retail space and up to 500,000 square feet of life sciences and medical office space. Merchants Capital secured construction financing through Freddie Mac. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.
Boyne City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Communities Consider Short-Term Housing Costs and Benefits

As summer arrives, so do the visitors. And in many northern Michigan communities they turn to short-term rentals. But those short-term rentals can be a big topic of debate in many communities: whether it’s concern over quality of living in neighborhoods – or the larger impact on affordable housing. Monday...
Real Estateskillednursingnews.com

Buyers Have ‘Voracious Appetite’ for Skilled Nursing Facilities

Walker & Dunlop real estate brokers Josh Jandris and Mark Myers laid out skilled nursing industry trends they’re seeing right now, pointing to a continued frenzy of transactions — with publicly traded real estate investment trusts being the sellers and large private companies as buyers. Health care systems are divesting...
Small BusinessInside Self-Storage

Prosperous Path: Using Self-Storage Ownership to Live Large in Retirement

Can you retire comfortably with $750,000 in cash or stocks? Not likely. Can you take $750,000, build a self-storage business and retire comfortably? Absolutely! Facility ownership can be an outstanding path to an early, prosperous retirement. Let’s say your definition of “comfortable” retirement income is $250,000 per year. If that’s...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Commentary: NAR Advances 2021 REALTOR® Policy Priorities

As we navigate the second year of the pandemic, our advocacy operation is stronger than ever. You might say we have hit our virtual stride. Last winter, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) moved quickly to protect the real estate industry from a catastrophic collapse as legislation sped through Congress.
Income TaxPosted by
Forbes

Low Income Housing Tax Credit Enriching Private Interests At Expense Of Common Good

According to the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, there is no clear rule to the effect that living in the land of the free and the home of the brave gives one a right to housing. Nonetheless, the Federal Government has supported affordable housing, in one way or another since the Great Depression. I haven't found anything more up to date, but a study from 2014 indicates that only one fourth of the families that qualify for housing assistance receive it.
Real Estatemanchesterinklink.com

Communities circumvent housing law

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from Business NH Magazine on affordable housing. Despite the pandemic, construction companies have experienced some of their busiest quarters with construction of single-family homes and multi-family units on the rise. But even as residential development continues at a fast clip, demand for housing is outstripping supply.
Real Estatenhbr.com

Legislation creating affordable housing tax breaks sent to governor

The New Hampshire Senate voted on Thursday to allow cities and towns to designate tax-break areas for affordable-housing development, sending the bill to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk. House Bill 154, which passed on a voice vote, would enable cities and towns to make any area within their borders into a...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Peak Properties announces new regional property manager

Michelle Donaldson has been appointed to the newly-developed role of Regional Property Manager for Peak Properties, LLC, a Chicago-based property management company. Donaldson now oversees three high-rise apartment buildings in the Peak Properties’ portfolio and she is responsible for complete oversight of each property, serving as a liaison between Peak Properties’ management team and owners of each property. Currently supervising three condo deconversion buildings totaling nearly 800 units, her daily responsibilities include management of all office and engineering personnel, and oversight of all building operations including preventative maintenance schedules, financial reporting, budget management and projections, leasing renewals and site inspections.