newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

5.21.2021 – adjunct headphone holder

wrir.org
 2 days ago

Welcome to this week’s episode. a few new releases to chat with you about. a few new songs that i am excited to include. and even a few that kinda came to mind over the last week and i thought. i better include them in this week’s show. thanks as...

www.wrir.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headphone#Adjunct#Wrir#Commonwealth Of Notions#Demos Diy#Funhouse Mirror#Releases#Bleed#Livin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Music
Related
Musicstereoboard.com

The Vaccines Return With New Single Headphones Baby

The Vaccines are back with a new single. Headphones Baby serves as the first taste of the band's as-yet-unannounced fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2018's 'Combat Sports'. That same year they put out the one-off single All My Friends Are Falling In Love. The lively indie-pop offering comes with...
ElectronicsSonic State

Headphones For Mixing And Mastering

Austrian Audio releases Hi-X65 Professional open-back over-ear headphones 17/05/21. Austrian Audio says that building on the popularity of their Hi-X55, the new Hi-X65 professional headphones bring craftsmanship from Vienna to the next level. They believe that, designed as professional monitoring headphones for mixing and mastering, the open over-ear design and the high excursion driver ensure absolutely transparent sound to delight sound engineers and audiophiles alike. Here's more details in their own words...
MusicSFGate

Logic, Madlib's MadGic Collaboration Release New Song 'Raddest Dad'

MadGic, a collaboration between Logic and the producer Madlib, have released their second single “Raddest Dad.”. The new track follows “Mars Only Pt. 3,” a surprise release in April given the Logic’s “retirement.” The artwork for “Raddest Dad” features Logic and his son on the cover, with the rapper proclaiming at the song’s end, “When you grow up in the hood without a male role model / And your momma turn to the bottle / Give a damn about status, who the baddest / I just wanna be the raddest dad as I can be.”
MusicSpin

Let Him Sing

With a population just shy of 2,000, the tiny Louisiana town of Bernice is about as far away as you can get from New Orleans and still live in the Pelican State. Somewhere on a Sunday, in a small Southern church, Robert Finley is singing to a faithful crowd. Now in his 67th year, and with his new album Sharecropper’s Son out May 21, the soul singer’s musical journey circles back to his church-going roots, and the history that gave him the ability to compose one of the finest albums of the year.
ElectronicsMac Observer

Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones: $34.99

We have a deal on a pair of Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones. Using a light vibration in the headset as they rest around your ears, music is generated just for you, without blocking out your surroundings. They’re lightweight and Bluetooth-enabled, at $34.99 through our deal. Check It Out: Zulu...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Graham Costello's Strata: Second Lives

A top German physiologist once compared the brain's nerve fibres to a piano's keys, on which our thoughts play or strike. Scottish drummer and composer Graham Costello might relate to this, given how well he writes for the piano, as he explores themes of mental challenges on this second album with his excellent band Strata.
Electronicsheadfonia.com

Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition review

Today we’ll be taking a look at the brand new Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition, a $3,299 USD all-in-one headphone amp, DAC, preamp, and streaming device (and so, so much more!). Note: this review unit was kindly loaned to us by Busisoft A.V, the local Australian distributor for Naim. As...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Eric Ryan

We had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Ryan over Zoom video!. For Toronto-based Alt-R&B singer-songwriter Eric Ryan, it all started with a guitar, YouTube and impressing a girl. At age 12, the resourceful crooner taught himself how to play the instrument through video tutorials and although the relationship didn’t pan...
CelebritiesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Plant Confirms Fourth Season of ‘Digging Deep’

Robert Plant announced that the fourth season of his Digging Deep podcast will commence on May 24, opening with an exploration of the song "Bluebirds Over the Mountain." New episodes will then be released every other week until Aug. 2, with each taking its starting point from a song from Plant’s catalog and exploring its background and legacy. The Led Zeppelin icon is joined once again by presenter Matt Everitt.
MusicPosted by
WRAL News

Review: Professor Gallon provides a piano jazz tutorial

Ray Gallon, "Make Your Move” (Cellar Live) Professor of piano Ray Gallon's album debut is way overdue. Gallon, a jazz faculty member at the City College of New York, has been a sideman onstage and in studios for more than 30 years in support of such performers as Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Joe Williams and Jane Monheit. On “Make Your Move,” he steps forward as the leader of a crack trio that also includes Kenny Washington on drums and David Wong on bass.
MusicSonic State

Dave Clarke's 800+ RTE Shows

Weekly 'White Noise' mixes of Electro & Techno 22/05/21. Dave Clarke is one of the most well-known and respected DJs in the Techno and Electro scenes. He's known for a number of influential tracks as well as his World Service mix CDs - some of the most celebrated mixes ever released. He runs a weekly White Noise show on RTE and has now amassed over 800 mixes - switching between Electro and Techno each week.
Musicthenerdsofcolor

New Toy Collecting Podcast ‘Shelf Conscious’ Coming Soon

As long time readers of the site and listeners of the podcasts might know, action figures is where my true nerd passion lies. And since I originally got my start in the nerd business as a writer for the legendary ToyFare Magazine, I decided to go back to my roots and create a podcast and YouTube series devoted to my love of toy collecting.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Talia Jackson Turns Pain Into Pop Gold With “You”

Talia Jackson unpredictably switches gears, opting for glitching guitar work amidst a blanket of R&B and pop. Her new song “You,” erupting with an almost indie-rock underpinning, finds the rising singer-songwriter putting her emotions to the test and eradicating those same feelings rooted out of a toxic relationship. Although, Jackson, most known for her role on Netflix’s Family Reunion, wouldn’t describe it as a relationship, per se.
Theater & Dancecelebmix.com

Betta Lemme returns with electro anthem “Ce Soir”

Canadian electropop starlet Betta Lemme is back with her amazing new single, “Ce Soir”!. Co-written and co-produced with STOLAR, “Ce Soir” is a dreamy electronica affair which sees Betta lyrically daydream about a distant partner who she desires an everlasting and personal connection. The song was partly inspired by being...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Powerwolf unleash “Beast of Gévaudan” music video

Powerwolf are gearing up for their new album, Call of the Wild, out July 16th via Napalm Records. Today (20th), the group has shared a music video for the first single from the upcoming record titled “Beast of Gévaudan.”. Matthew Greywolf comments:. “We are more than proud to present “Beast...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Fad’s Jimmy Doyle releasing solo LP ft. Catbite & Modern Baseball members (stream a track)

Ska's been having a big moment lately, but it's not "back" because it never left. There were plenty of great bands in between the time the third wave died down and this current movement began gaining steam, like Long Island's The Fad, whose 2007 sophomore LP Kill Punk Rock Stars is a truly essential ska-punk classic. The Fad aren't super active these days (they re-emerged in the late '10s with a new EP and a song on Bad Time Records' The Shape of Ska Punk to Come: Volume 1 comp but seem to have quieted down again), but vocalist Jimmy Doyle (also of Let Me Crazy and The Forthrights) is now set to release a solo album, Going Gray, which he made with Catbite members Tim Hildebrand (guitar) and Brittany Luna (keys, backing vocals), producer/bassist Ian Farmer (Modern Baseball and Slaughter Beach, Dog), and Lame-O Records founder/Cherry member Eric Osman on drums.
MusicPosted by
Alt 101.5

Blondie Announce Companion EP for New Havana Documentary

Blondie will release a new EP and concert film, Blondie: Vivir En La Habana, both centering around the band's 2019 debut performance in Cuba. The film will premiere in June at the Sheffield Doc/Fest, and the EP will follow on July 16. In 2019, Blondie were invited to perform in...
Music/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette Digs into the Rockin’ Soundtrack, Now Available for Your Listening Pleasure

Disney’s Cruella doesn’t arrive until next week, but the film’s score and soundtrack are available now for your listening pleasure. This isn’t your average whimsical Disney score with uplifting songs about love and adventure. Instead, Cruella comes with a rockin’ soundtrack inspired by London in the 1970s, so we get jams from Queen, The Clash, Blondie, Electric Light Orchestra, Nina Simone and more.
Rock MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

R.E.M.’s 1981 ‘Cassette Set’ Demo Reissued for the First Time

R.E.M will reissue a direct reproduction of their 1981 demo tape, titled Cassette Set, in cassette format on July 23. The tape, a coveted collectors item, has never been physically issued before and includes five early recordings by the young band. The upcoming cassette will be packaged and designed in its original 1981 form; only 1,500 copies of the cassette will be produced worldwide.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

RUDY SARZO On What Made RANDY RHOADS So Unique: Music 'Was In His Genes, His DNA'

Legendary hard rock bassist Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) spoke to Two Doods Reviews about what made iconic guitarist Randy Rhoads's approach to heavy metal riffing and guitar soloing so unique. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[Randy] was the most rocking, and by rocking, I mean he had metal. He had metal before metal was actually what we know metal as today. He was one of the pioneers of many metal genres just because of the style of playing rhythm guitar and harmonic construction of his compositions. So, he was a wonderful combination of the really schooled musician — music theory; he knew how to read [music]. [That was] very rare. 'Cause remember, most musicians, we — including myself — I was originally inspired to become a musician because I did not come from a musical family, like Randy did, but this was a way to meet girls. So it wasn't until later on that I really gave myself a musical education, and I went to college and studied music and so on. But Randy was raised in a music education family — his mom started a school called Musonia that's still operating today. It's in North Hollywood, California — in the L.A. area. So that's what he knew. He wasn't doing it because of the girls; he was doing it because that's the way he was raised. It was in his genes, his DNA. His brother is a musician also, Kelle, and mom and dad, and all of that. So this was his world, and that made him very, very unique in a world where, let's say, outside of Eddie Van Halen and maybe a couple of other guitar players who were mostly known for being session musicians, we were just rockers. Not necessarily very well educated [in] music theory outside of what rock and roll is all about. We knew rock, and we had a passion for rock. Randy was more than that."