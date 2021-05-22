newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers ship pair of relievers to Rays for shortstop Willy Adames, pitcher Trevor Richards

By ANDREW WAGNER FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Citizen Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Once again, the Milwaukee Brewers have a new shortstop. Six weeks after the team traded Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in order to hand the starting job to Luis Urias, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns made another move Friday, sending right-handed relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays for shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards.

www.citizentribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Eric Yardley
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
David Stearns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Marlins#Braves#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Tampa Bay Rays#Fangraphs Com#American League#Ba#Obp#Slg#Save Career#Era Richards#Stearns Richards#San Diego Padres#Millercoors Brewery#Shortstop Willy Adames#Brewers President#Landing Adames#Starter Travis Shaw#Hitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Déjà vu: JBJ robs Albies in 2nd straight game

MILWAUKEE -- Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies won’t miss seeing Jackie Bradley Jr. in the outfield after the Braves depart American Family Field on Sunday. Bradley robbed Albies of a hit for the second straight day Sunday, making a twisting, leaping catch in left field in the second inning to deny Albies at least a base hit, and probably extra bases. It was the second time Albies was denied in the span of five innings between the teams; in the seventh inning Saturday night, Bradley made a leaping catch at the wall in center field to pull back what looked destined to be an Albies home run.
MLBTimes Daily

Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Trevor Richards: Optioned to Triple-A

Richards was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Richards has made five major-league appearances to begin the season and posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 11 innings. However, he'll now be removed from the big-league roster as part of a shuffle to make room for Rich Hill (illness) and Cody Reed (thumb), who were activated from the injured list Saturday.
MLBMiddletown Press

Angels pick up reliever Strickland from Rays

BOSTON (AP) — Looking to bolster the majors’ worst pitching staff, the Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for a player to be named or cash. The 32-year-old Strickland has a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings with the Rays this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Saturday

Adames isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. Adames has gone 3-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts in his last four games. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Yandy Diaz plays third base and Yoshi Tsutsugo starts at first base.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Goes deep, scores twice

Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Angels. Adames knocked a double and came around to score as part of a four-run third inning. He then took Jose Quintana deep the next inning for his third homer of the season and first since April 12. The 25-year-old shortstop entered Monday in a 2-for-31 slump over his last 10 games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Willy Adames batting sixth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Adames gets the start at shortstop and will bat sixth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets on Friday. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 7.8...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Brewers trade for former Rays SS Willy Adames

It was no secret that the Brewers offense needed a spark. David Stearns and Matt Arnold added another bat Friday afternoon by trading JP Feyereisen & Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays for, shortstop, Willy Adames &, pitcher, Trevor Richards. The Ramie Show reacted to the trade LIVE! Full...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Belts three-run homer

Adames went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. Adames came up huge with a game-tying three-run shot in the fifth inning off Cole Irvin. Although the 25-year-old shortstop entered Sunday in a massive slump, this crucial homer might have earned him a spot in the lineup for Tuesday's homestand against the Yankees.
MLBMidland Daily News

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot scores. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Phil Gosselin to Albert Pujols.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Willy Adames' 3-run blast leads Rays past A's

Willy Adames belted a three-run homer and Mike Brosseau delivered a go-ahead solo blast in the sixth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 victory on Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the series...
MLBwcn247.com

Adames, Brosseau hit HRs as Rays beat A's 4-3, avoid sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 4-3 to avoid a series sweep. The A’s squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge’s passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino. Jeffrey Springs struck out two in the fifth for the win. Kittredge got five outs for his second save.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

OOTP Brewers 2021

I thought I would try my hand at what OOTP thought of our current team and to see what I could do with it. I am playing as the GM and not manager, simulating all games. I tried to start with 'today' but ended up being May 5 with the Brewers having a 15-10 record at the end of April, there's some issue with the in-progress game setup there. I'm also playing in commissioner mode so I can see all the ratings, but I'm only going to make moves that the other teams are ok with. They've tightened up he AI on trades so It's very difficult to get an advantage in trades.
MLBSFGate

Milwaukee-Philadelphia Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep left center field. Luis Urias strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Travis Shaw walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. called out on strikes. Tyrone Taylor walks. Travis Shaw to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Billy McKinney flies out to left field to Andrew McCutchen.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 7, Angels 3: California Dub

The Rays are on the West Coast tonight, beginning a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani was expected to start tonight’s game for the Angels but was scratched, resulting in Jose Quintana to start against Tyler Glasnow. Jose Quintana struck out the side on 15 pitches to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames on Tampa Bay's bench Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames will not start in Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Joey Wendle will move to shortstop in place of Adames and Mike Brosseau will bat ninth as the Rays' third baseman. numberFire’s models project Brosseau for 10.9 FanDuel...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...