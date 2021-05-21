WHEDA Awarded Emergency Housing Vouchers By HUD

The widespread unemployment caused by the economic disruption of the pandemic and related lockdowns has caused thousands of New Jersey residential tenants, by some estimates more than 400,000, to fall behind in their rent. At the outset of the pandemic last year, Gov. Murphy’s Executive Order 106 decreed a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent. It has been extended from time to time but, without further extension, will currently expire on July 15, 2021. At that point, a tidal wave of eviction cases for nonpayment is expected to engulf New Jersey’s courts. There are already more than 58,000 pending, and the Department of Community Affairs estimates that more than 191,000 more may be filed. Tenant advocates are predicting an “eviction tsunami.”