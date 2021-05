Atlanta United 2 handed FC Tulsa its first loss of the season with a 5-0 win in its home opener Wednesday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Aiden McFadden netted two goals and recorded an assist en route to the big win over the first-place team in the Central Division. Chris Allan, Tyler Wolff and Coleman Gannon each registered a goal as well. It was the fourth time in ATL UTD 2 history that the club scored five goals in a match, and it was the club’s largest margin of victory.