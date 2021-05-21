newsbreak-logo
Georgia Department of Community Affairs Implements Policy Changes Expanding Eligibility of Rental Assistance Program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenters and Landlords Can Check Eligibility and Apply for Financial Assistance Online. ATLANTA (May 21, 2021) – Since mid-March, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs has been administering rental assistance through the Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA) to individuals, families, and landlords whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on evolving federal guidance, the Georgia Rental Assistance Program has expanded eligibility to include renter households that receive a monthly federal subsidy, such as a Housing Choice Voucher. Only the tenant portion of rent will be eligible for reimbursement and subject to existing program guidelines and limitations.

