MLB

Rotation Reboot: Cardinals activate Martinez, set to welcome archrivals Cubs

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Citizen Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin two weeks of finally seeing the lineup they put on paper before the start of spring training, the Cardinals will get a look at the rotation they intended. Carlos Martinez draws the opening assignment as the Cardinals host the Cubs at Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019, and a season-high crowd will be there to welcome him back to the rotation. Martinez was activated on Friday afternoon from the injured list.

www.citizentribune.com
