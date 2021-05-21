newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte County, FL

Local officials pressure state to shift road priorities

By BETSY CALVERT Staff Writer
yoursun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal officials don’t want big bureaucracy to decide which road projects get done in Charlotte County and Punta Gorda. In Monday’s quarterly meeting of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, local officials complained about certain projects that seemed to be pre-destined in favor of projects they felt were more important. They voiced their complaints to staff from the Florida Department of Transportation, which handles the major roadways such as U.S. 41, Interstate 75, State Road 776 and Kings Highway.

www.yoursun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Charlotte County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Southwest Florida#Public Roads#County Roads#Public Transportation#State Funding#State Road 776#Jones Loop Road#Alligator Creek#Allegiant Airline#Sunseeker#Fdot Southwest#Mpo#S R 776#Burnt Store#State Legislators#Federal Funding#Traffic Lanes#Public Safety#Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
yoursun.com

Fawcett Memorial Hospital plans $60M expansion

PORT CHARLOTTE - Fawcett Memorial Hospital will be larger and have a brand-new look once its $60 million expansion and renovation project is completed. The hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility, announced plans Monday for an extensive remodeling project. Construction is set to begin in early 2022. Among the improvements will...
yoursun.com

Case Closed for May 2021

The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc. The following cases...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

EDITORIAL: Fire training facility a plus for the area

It seems Charlotte County has pulled off a coup. A good one too. Ground was broken recently for a new airport rescue and firefighting facility at the Public Safety Complex on Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Unless you’re in the firefighting business, you may not realize how big a deal...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Dog Island's osprey nest saved from fire

PLACIDA — An osprey nest is safe on Dog Island. Charlotte County Fire & EMS received a call at 10:33 a.m. Monday about a fire on the uninhabited Dog Island, south of the Boca Grande Causeway. Dog Island is a small island frequented by campers and boaters that was formed...
Charlotte County, FLbocabeacon.com

POLICE BEAT: Mysterious van filled with fuel found abandoned at Placida boat ramp, CCSO asks all island residents to lock up their boats, tackle and other gear

On Friday, May 7 Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Charlotte County Fire were on scene at the Placida boat ramp investigating a van found abandoned, filled with barrels of fuel. According to reports the silver 2018 Ford Transit van parked at the boat ramp was discovered after a deputy...
Posted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Investigators respond to deadly crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers and deputies are responding to a deadly crash on Cochran Boulevard near the US 41 intersection in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the southbound lanes of Cochran Boulevard are blocked off in the area. Florida Highway Patrol is on scene with...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

COLUMN: Season of Sharing program helps 23 local households

When was the last time you felt as though for every two steps forward, you had to take three steps back?. Even the most successful individuals have experienced periods in life where the obvious next steps don’t always pan out the way they hoped they would. Tina Figliuolo, CEO of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, has seen her share of individuals and families trying to attain that next step in exiting homelessness and returning to permanent housing, only to have to take three steps back again.
thecharlottegazette.com

Supervisors say no to ATVs on roads

The topic of allowing ATVs to operate on VDOT roads within the county that are not marked with center lines was brought before the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors (BOS) on Monday, May 10, but was quickly shot down. Supervisor Will Garnett noted he had received requests from several citizens...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Residential plots planned near I-75 in Charlotte County

The national home company D.R. Horton Inc. is proposing to build 66 single-family homes in a cluster development on 20 acres east of Loveland Boulevard. Just across I-75 from this location, another developer from Utah got approval Tuesday from Charlotte County commissioners to rezone 2.6 acres from residential estate to residential multi-family at 2440 and 2450 Luther Road for up to 14 dwelling units. The style would be one-story duplexes. The area only allows 13 units, so the developer would have to buy one density unit from another property owner.
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: Voter fraud is not unheard of

Having lived in Miami-Dade County for 25 years, perhaps I have more experience with vote fraud than most residents of relatively law-abiding Charlotte County. Miami’s 1997 mayoral election was thrown out due to mail-in vote fraud. Then there was Manual Yip who continued to vote long after he had passed away. Web search for it yourself.
yoursun.com

CCSO resumes fingerprint services

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will resume its fingerprint services after seven months of being unavailable. The services are only available electronically through Live Scan starting on Monday. It will be offered on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. by appointment only. Call ahead to schedule. Live Scan prints...
Sarasota, FLyoursun.com

Charlotte Harbor still tainted, Gulf beaches free of red tide

The latest samples posted by state officials show low levels of red tide algae remain in Charlotte Harbor. The beaches from Boca Grande to Sarasota remain clear of the toxin-producing algae, however, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports on myfwc.com Thursday. A water sample taken Monday...
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County commissioners rescind face mask resolution

Charlotte County canceled its face mask resolution Tuesday morning. The change passed unanimously by the Board of County Commissioners. Other Southwest Florida cities and counties that have allowed mask mandates to expire or be rescinded include the City of Naples and Collier County, even though many businesses still request masks be worn.
Posted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Charlotte County commissioners support right to own & carry guns

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously agreed Tuesday to become a gun sanctuary meaning the county supports constitutional law guaranteeing you the right to own and carry guns. Not a single person in the county’s chambers spoke in opposition of the second amendment sanctuary. Some say Charlotte County...
WINKNEWS.com

Commissioners designate Charlotte County a Second Amendment sanctuary

Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to make Charlotte County a Second Amendment sanctuary. “This is simply pointing out the support of the Constitution the United States of America,” Commissioner Chair Bill Truex said. Cynthia Zarzano defends the U.S. Constitution any time someone shares views against...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Masks and guns up for votes at Charlotte County Commission

Commissioners added two hot button resolution votes to their agenda Tuesday: one to rescind their earlier mask resolution, and another to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. The resolution to abolish the county's June 28 mask resolution cites Gov. Ron DeSantis' May 3 executive order barring any local restrictions...