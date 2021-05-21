Local officials pressure state to shift road priorities
Local officials don’t want big bureaucracy to decide which road projects get done in Charlotte County and Punta Gorda. In Monday’s quarterly meeting of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, local officials complained about certain projects that seemed to be pre-destined in favor of projects they felt were more important. They voiced their complaints to staff from the Florida Department of Transportation, which handles the major roadways such as U.S. 41, Interstate 75, State Road 776 and Kings Highway.www.yoursun.com