Cyber-attacks were so prevalent last year that 2020 has been referred to as the year of the “cyber pandemic.” COVID-19 has exposed vulnerabilities in major platforms around the world, from Zoom to MGM to the World Health Organization (WHO), which by April had already reported a five-fold increase in cyber-attacks since the start of the pandemic. News broke again in December that hackers accessed systems at the National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the US nuclear weapons stockpile. Cybercrime damages from these types of attacks are expected to reach US $6 trillion this year.