NASHVILLE — JUL 4: Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th
Location: Lower Broadway & Walk of Fame Park (121 4th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203) Happy Independence Day, Nashville! Join Music City on Sunday, July 4, for its beloved (and much-anticipated) Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event. The event is free to attend and takes place at Walk of Fame Park and throughout Lower Broadway. This year’s headlining musical act is county superstar Brad Paisley. The fun begins at noon, but be sure to stick around after dark to witness the largest fireworks show in Nashville history that’s synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. visitmusiccity.com.styleblueprint.com