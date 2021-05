Jena Rose was nine years old when she took the stage with Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer.” It was her very first serious performance, and it set in motion her entire career. A serendipitous series of events, beginning with taking voice lessons with a friend “because she didn’t want to do it alone,” have fallen like confetti around her life. Gearing up for the performance in question, her friend actually had to drop out at the last minute. So, Rose was left to perform alone. Her life changed forever.