The Indianola boys tennis squad earned a third place finish as a team to extend their season Wednesday morning on the road in district competition at Johnston High School. The Indians got an entry into the second round through a bye with the doubles pairing of Logan Darrah/Casey Daughenbaugh, while the duo Drake Downard/Logan Hageman won their first round matchup in a 6-0, 6-7, 6-3 three set match. Jackson Becker also picked up a win in singles action 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the second round, with no Indians players advancing to the semifinals. The Indians performance was good enough for them to advance as a team to the preliminary substate round on May 22nd.