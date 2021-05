Being an American means you do not have to choose between your deepest beliefs and your country—thanks, in part, to the work of these Indian Americans. Since the 1850s when Asians began immigrating to the United States in large numbers, they have contributed to American society in profound ways. Yet few know how this diverse group, which includes Americans tracing their heritage to any of nearly 50 countries from India to Japan, has fought for the rights of all Americans to live according to their deepest beliefs.