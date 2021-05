Whether you’re new to running or you’re a seasoned veteran in the sport, from time to time insecurities will rear their ugly heads, often manifesting as lies that tell us we’re not good enough or we should give up. While these insecurities may never go away completely, managing them effectively will allow you to enjoy the sport and continue doing it over the long term. Check out these common lies runners tell themselves and do a self-check to see if they’ve ever put a damper on your training.