XXXTentacion’s Brother Sues Rapper’s Mother Again, Claims She’s Hiding X’s Estate’s Money in Fake Companies

Russell Simmons has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Kimora Lee after she allegedly stole his stocks, Page Six reports. Simmons is accusing Lee and her current husband, Tim Leissner, of trying to transfer almost 4 million shares of his Celsius stocks into their accounts in order to pay for Leissner’s legal fees from a money laundering case three years ago. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Simmons “has repeatedly tried for years to avoid filing this lawsuit and resolve it amicably.” He adds that he is “shocked and saddened” by Lee‘s alleged attempt to fraudulently transfer the shares and that he “had NO KNOWLEDGE OF and would have never agreed to” her actions. Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiring to commit money laundering and made a deal to pay $44 million to steer clear of prison time, according to a Forbes article.