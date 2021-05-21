newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

XXXTentacion’s Brother Sues Rapper’s Mother Again, Claims She’s Hiding X’s Estate’s Money in Fake Companies

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

XXXTentacion's half brother, Corey Pack, has filed another lawsuit against the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (May 21), Pack filed paperwork in the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Fla. on May 14, accusing XXXTentacion's mother, who oversees the rapper's estate and his Bad Vibes Forever record label, of transferring money from X's estate to the holding and other companies she created.

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xxxtentacion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Court Documents#Legal Documents#Attorneys#The Circuit Court Of#Bad Vibes#Llc#Xxl Freshman#Money#Paperwork#Record Label#Monetary Damages#Excess#Fla#Broward County#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Health850wftl.com

Mother accused of faking daughter’s terminal illness for money

An Ohio mother is under investigation after she allegedly faked her daughter’s terminal illness so that she could get money from concerned community members. Stark County Family Court says Lindsey Abbuhl tricked the community and her daughter into believing her daughter was terminally ill in order to “obtain funding for trips, housing, and other expenses of the last several years.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre is ordered to pay $500,000 to estranged wife Nicole Young's divorce lawyers - but it's only a small portion of the $5M she's demanding from the billionaire hip hop mogul

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre was ordered Tuesday to pay half a million dollars to his estranged wife Nicole's divorce lawyers - but that's only 10 per cent of the whopping $5million she was demanding. Nicole Young, 51, had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force her wealthy, soon-to-be-ex husband...
CelebritiesPopculture

Rapper Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Six-Figure Sum

South Florida rapper Tafia — whose real name is Emmanuel Alexis — has been arrested for an allegedly fraudulent money transfer scheme. According to a report by The Miami Herald, Alexis and his accomplice Jahson Rayon Linton were taken into custody on Friday. Miami-Dade Police said that the two 31-year-olds stole about $360,000 with their scheme.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
XXL Mag

Judge Orders Dr. Dre to Pay $500,000 for Wife’s Legal Fees During Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife's legal fees. On Tuesday (April 27), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole's legal team. According to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (April 28), who appears to have obtained the court documents, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.
Entertainmenttheboxhouston.com

Baltimore Rapper Sentenced To 30 Months For Stealing $4 Million to Finance Career

A Baltimore rap artist who juxed $4 million dollars to promote his budding rap career has just been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his thieving ways. According to The Baltimore Sun, Chad Arrington a.k.a. “Chad Focus” plead guilty to stealing a King Kong grip from his employer to finance his aspiring rap career using the company credit card. For his monumental transgression the 33-year-old Randallstown man was giving 30 months behind bars by U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Tawny Kitaen’s Brother Believes She Died of Broken Heart

Tawny Kitaen, the late actress who starred in “Bachelor Party,” died of a broken heart … so says her brother, who thinks losing their father was too much for Tawny to handle. Jordan Kitaen tells TMZ … police have spoken to the family, telling them there was nothing found at...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

G Herbo Charged With Lying To Federal Agents In Fraud Case: Report

G Herbo's legal issues continue to pile on as the rapper continues to battle a fraud case. According to The Shade Room, the Chicago rapper returned to court after the U.S. District Attorney filed another charge against him for lying to federal agents. Federal documents claim that the rapper had lied about his connection to one of his alleged co-conspirators who, the D.A. claims, is one of Herbo's friends.
Public Safetyfox26houston.com

Mother sues Snapchat over son’s suicide

A lawsuit filed last week accuses Snapchat of falsely claiming they enforce safeguards against bullying on their platforms. Kristin Bride says her 16-year-old Carson took his own life after being cyberbullied on the Snapchat-owned app “ YOLO.” Our panel discusses safety of children on social media apps, as well as the chances this case has in court.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

T.I. And Tiny’s Secrets Revealed By Tiny’s Ex-Best Friend

Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s ex-best friend Shekinah Anderson revealed secrets about T.I. and “Tiny” in a series of emotional videos, saying this was her “last straw” with Tiny. She said she didn’t want to be friends anymore (referring to Tiny) but said, “I wish her the best though, I love her.”...
Sex Crimesoxygen.com

Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Teen In Hotel, Will Serve No Prison Time

Rapper Kodak Black has taken a plea deal for assaulting a teenager and will serve no prison time as a result. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a South Carolina court on Wednesday, local outlet WBTW reports. By pleading guilty, he dodged a rape charge for the assault of a high school student in 2016.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Father of pregnant woman 'killed' by boxer Félix Verdejo rejects the death penalty and wants the former champion to 'pay for it every day of his life'

The father of Keishla Rodríguez, the pregnant woman who was allegedly killed and dumped in a lagoon by Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo, has said that he opposes the death penalty and expects the former champion to spend the rest of his life in prison thinking about what he did to his daughter and unborn grandchild.
AdvocacyNME

Kanye West and Balenciaga’s DMX tribute shirts reportedly raise over $1million for late rapper’s family

A run of DMX tribute shirts designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by Kanye West‘s fashion brand Yeezy have reportedly raised $1million for the late rapper’s family. The long sleeve shirts feature a graphic of DMX on the front with “R.I.P” printed above him, and crosses on either side. One sleeve sports the date he was born, and the other the date of his death.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Russell Simmons Accuses Ex Kimora Lee of Stealing His Stocks to Pay Hubby's Legal Fees

Russell Simmons has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Kimora Lee after she allegedly stole his stocks, Page Six reports. Simmons is accusing Lee and her current husband, Tim Leissner, of trying to transfer almost 4 million shares of his Celsius stocks into their accounts in order to pay for Leissner’s legal fees from a money laundering case three years ago. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Simmons “has repeatedly tried for years to avoid filing this lawsuit and resolve it amicably.” He adds that he is “shocked and saddened” by Lee‘s alleged attempt to fraudulently transfer the shares and that he “had NO KNOWLEDGE OF and would have never agreed to” her actions. Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiring to commit money laundering and made a deal to pay $44 million to steer clear of prison time, according to a Forbes article.