Leonardo DiCaprio Leads $43 Million Pledge to Restore Galapagos Islands

A few weeks ago, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson found a buyer for his detail-packed 1920s Spanish Eclectic in Los Feliz. The property had been listed—briefly—at $6.995 million early in the spring before moving into pending status. The selling price has been recorded at $7.11 million, a nice little surprise for Ferguson. The buyer was none other than actor Leonardo DiCaprio, an active buyer and seller of Los Angeles residential real estate with a keen eye for cachet. According to The New York Post, he had also purchased a Spanish-style home for his father back in 2018 for $4.9 million.