Riders of Justice is a jet-black comedy with heart

As I’ve mentioned in this space before, my mother’s family is from Denmark, and while I’ve personally only been once, I find this ancestral Danish sensibility creeps into my own worldview in often unexpected ways. There’s hygge, of course, which in truth has less to do with gift-book-chic minimalism and more to do with intense, hobbit-like coziness. But there’s also the Danes’ unique sense of humor, which I’ve seldom seen analyzed on these shores. Danish humor is often dry, but is characterized by a brash, outrageous bawdiness which borders on crass, yet never quite loses its fundamental, charming sweetness. A perfect example of Danish humor is BonBon Land, a popular family amusement park filled with cartoon animals defecating, exposing their breasts, and engaging in debauchery Uncle Walt wouldn’t dream of (when I was young my Danish relatives once brought over bags of BonBon Land candies with names like “Pissing Ants” and “Dog Farts,” and I spent much of my childhood convinced I’d imagined it). Danish humor is unabashedly profane, but it’s so cheerful that it’s hard to be offended.