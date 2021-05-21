newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Riders of Justice is a jet-black comedy with heart

By Chris Knight
mitchelladvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI may have just seen the winner of the best international feature film at the 2022 Oscars. Granted, I’m not even sure if it’s eligible, since it opened last November in its native Denmark, but Anders Thomas Jensen’s Riders of Justice could hold its own against the most recent winner, Another Round, also from Denmark.

www.mitchelladvocate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Comedy#Dark Comedy#Films#Chaos Theory#Oscar Nominations#Greek#Post Its#Riders Of Justice#Jet Black Comedy#Stars#Story#Creator#Writer Director#Co Writer#Daughter#Cinemas#Feature#Quantum Physics#Montreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Riders of Justice’ Available for Streaming?

Mads Mikkelsen has a new action flick, and you won’t want to miss it. Riders of Justice was released in Danish cinemas late last year, and the Another Round actor was lauded for his wildly berserk performance as a survivor of a massive train wreck. What better way to end the week than with a bombastic revenge thriller? If you’re looking to watch Riders of Justice, you may have some trouble finding the film — we’re here to help.
MoviesEW.com

Riders of Justice review: Mads Mikkelsen heads the loony Danish action thriller you didn't know you needed

Of all the things Danes indisputably do better — hygge, dried fish, industrial design — superhero movies don't tend to make the long list. And yet Anders Thomas Jensen's winningly offbeat action comedy Riders of Justice (in limited release today, going wide May 21) feels like exactly what's been missing in the grim green-screen ocean of Justice Leagues and New Mutants: actual fun.
MoviesNME

Mads Mikkelsen responds to Leonardo DiCaprio remake of ‘Another Round’

Another Round star Mads Mikkelsen has weighed in on the planned Leonardo DiCaprio remake of his Oscar-winning film. The hit Danish comedy-drama, which won the Best International Feature Film Academy Award last month, follows a group of school teachers who decide to consume alcohol daily to see how it affects their lives.
MoviesRolling Stone

‘Riders of Justice’: Mads Mikkelsen Would Like His Revenge Now, Thank You

Who knows how it was forged, the ironclad bond between Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen and Mads Mikkelsen, star of countless sex dreams and recent Oscar-winner Another Round. Perhaps they buried a body together. Whatever the reason, we continue to reap the benefits as that actor, who has been central to all of Jensen’s movies (including his 2000 debut Flickering Lights), reunites with his pal/conspirator-in-corpse-disposal to deliver their fifth, and very possibly finest collaboration to date: the witty, weird and wantonly violent Riders of Justice.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Riders of Justice (2020)

Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Gustav Lindh, Roland Møller, Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt, Morten Suurballe, Jesper Ole Feit Andersen, Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Rikke Louise Andersson, Gustav Dyekjær Giese, Henrik Noël Olesen, and Anne Birgitte Lind. SYNOPSIS:. Markus, a...
Moviessknr.net

Riders Of Justice Is An Interesting Mix Of Action And Drama

Mads Mikkelsen stars as Markus in the Danish film “Riders of Justice” which is a compelling watch filled with complex characters. When his wife is killed in an apparent accident; Markus is recalled from his overseas assignment to come home and care for his daughter Mathilde (Andrea Heick Gadeberg). The fact that Markus is not able to open up and has anger issues is a deep wedge between him and his daughter and his refusal to accept the therapy being offered to them only makes things worse.
Books & Literaturebostonhassle.com

IFFBOSTON REVIEW: Riders of Justice (2020) dir. Anders Thomas Jensen

As I’ve mentioned in this space before, my mother’s family is from Denmark, and while I’ve personally only been once, I find this ancestral Danish sensibility creeps into my own worldview in often unexpected ways. There’s hygge, of course, which in truth has less to do with gift-book-chic minimalism and more to do with intense, hobbit-like coziness. But there’s also the Danes’ unique sense of humor, which I’ve seldom seen analyzed on these shores. Danish humor is often dry, but is characterized by a brash, outrageous bawdiness which borders on crass, yet never quite loses its fundamental, charming sweetness. A perfect example of Danish humor is BonBon Land, a popular family amusement park filled with cartoon animals defecating, exposing their breasts, and engaging in debauchery Uncle Walt wouldn’t dream of (when I was young my Danish relatives once brought over bags of BonBon Land candies with names like “Pissing Ants” and “Dog Farts,” and I spent much of my childhood convinced I’d imagined it). Danish humor is unabashedly profane, but it’s so cheerful that it’s hard to be offended.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: RIDERS OF JUSTICE, Mads Mikkelsen Leads the Charge

In Riders of Justice, an unrepentantly crowd-pleasing revenge drama, a terrible train accident robs Markus (Mads Mikkelsen) of his wife. A military man on a foreign mission, he is called home to literally pick up the pieces and tries, unsuccessfully, to connect with his teenage daughter. But then Markus is contacted by a survivor of the train crash: a mathematician who is not convinced the accident was, well, an accident. Evidence appears which shows the notorious violent biker gang "Riders of Justice" planned the crash on purpose, and Markus, who is built like an oak tree, finally discovers an outlet for his grief: bloody vigilante revenge...
Justice, ILRoger Ebert

Getting Away With It: Mads Mikkelsen and Anders Thomas Jensen on Riders of Justice

In this week’s “Riders of Justice,” a military man named Markus (Mads Mikkelsen, recently seen in Denmark’s Oscar-winning “Another Round”) returns home to his teenage daughter (Andrea Heick Gadeberg) after his wife dies in a train accident. But when a trio of probability scientists—Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), Lennart (Lars Brygmann), and Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro)—visits him to suggest the tragedy could have been orchestrated, Markus targets the local biker gang he believes responsible.
MoviesVillage Voice

‘Riders of Justice’ is Dadsploitation at Its Fiercest

Dad movies are back, baby – the guns, the beards, the revenge. The dadsploitation genre is all the rage right now [see our review of Guy Ritchie’s latest Wrath of Man], and the Swedish action-thriller Riders of Justice is here to capitalize on the moment. Mads Mikkelsen stars as the scruffy hero in this gloriously violent Taken knockoff, doing his own spin on Liam Neeson, as a husband and father with a particular set of violent skills. Directed by Swedish veteran Anders Thomas Jensen, the film tries for a fresh interpretation of the formula, but it nevertheless goes down a familiar path.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Riders Of Justice’: Mads Mikkelsen & A Great Ensemble Lend Emotional Depth To This Revenge Thriller [Review]

Mads Mikkelsen rang out the worst year on record playing a dad in the latest from one of his standby directors, Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round“), then followed up with another dad role in the latest from Doug Liman (“Chaos Walking“). Now, he’s making up for that production playing his third father in a row, directed by one of his other standby directors, Anders Thomas Jensen, and all’s right with the cosmos. “Riders of Justice” comes to us six years after Jensen’s last movie, “Men & Chicken,” which incidentally also stars Mikkelsen in what’s unimpeachably the most bizarre role of the great Dane’s career; here, he’s playing a character that’s likely familiar to audiences when contextualized with his body of work.
MoviesCollider

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’: “You Have to Make It Your Own”

It’s not entirely common for one actor to take over a role for another actor, and it’s certainly more of a challenge when that role is tied to one of the most popular franchises in the world. But that’s the task ahead of Mads Mikkelsen as it relates to Fantastic Beasts 3, as the Another Round actor signed on to take over the main role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp who stepped down from the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Mads Mikkelsen Teases Newt Vs. Grindelwald Fight Scene In Fantastic Beasts 3

It remains to be seen whether the threat of a boycott from Johnny Depp’s loyal army of followers will have a noticeable impact on Fantastic Beasts 3 at the box office, but even when the actor was still on board as Grindelwald the third Wizarding World prequel was viewed as the make or break installment in the franchise, one that could go a long way to determining the fate of the series.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Mads Mikkelsen says Another Round remake could be 'tricky'

Mads Mikkelsen thinks the remake of 'Another Round' could be "tricky". The 55-year-old actor starred in the Danish coming-of-middle-age movie, and he's curious to see how the English-language version - which will star Leonardo DiCaprio - will be received by fans. He said: "It's always tricky to make a remake...