Making its debut this Fall season, here is our latest detailed look at the Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue. The Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue comes dressed in a color scheme that resembles the one we saw on the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG that dropped back in 2014. The three way collab is constructed out of a leather upper and comes with distinct features that include the flipped Swooshes on the lateral side, the aged midsole, Nike Air branding on the tongues and Travis Scott/fragment branding on the heels and tongues. New images show what the sneakers look like in both Blue and Pink laces. You feeling this lace swap?