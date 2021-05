Star Wars Insider is the official Star Wars magazine, which started running in 1994 and was the successor of two preceding publications: Bantha Tracks, which ran from 1978 through 1987, and Lucasfilm Fanclub Magazine, 1987-1994. In a special edition for May the 4th (on sale on this date), the magazine collects exclusive interviews and images that have been premiering on these publications over the past forty years, to guide the reader through a wonderful recap of the nine films that constitute the Skywalker Saga. The new edition features direct quotes from all quadrants of people involved in the making of the films, from George Lucas himself to Mark Hamill, Ahmed Best, or Michelle Rejwan, and everyone in between.