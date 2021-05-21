newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Highlander’ Will Get A Reboot Starring Henry Cavill

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There can be only one? Yeah right. Through the years there have been many different versions of Highlander, the fantasy sci-fi saga about a race of immortal beings battling to determine who will be the lone winner of “The Prize” (Hence the tagline, “there can be only one.”) Despite the solitary nature of the concept, there were five Highlander films, two live-action series, an animated series, comics, games, and more. In recent years, there have been numerous attempts to revive the series with new stars or filmmakers, but each has fallen apart.

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highlander#Film Star#Original Stars#Original Films#Animated Films#The Man Of Steel#Screencrush#Steel Films#Queen#Immortal Beings#Filmmakers#Fantasy#The Witcher#Race#Numerous Attempts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Superman Rumors Flatter Michael B. Jordan, He's Interested to See Where It Goes

The rumor that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' upcoming Superman Reboot will center on a Black actor as the Man of Steel quickly led to one name reaching the top of many a fan's casting wish list: Creedstar Michael B. Jordan. Now, the actor has responded to the idea, and while he does not give much away, Jordan does play suspiciously coy about the suggestion that he will be take up the mantle of the DC icon.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Rebooted Superman Will Still Be Kal-El Of Krypton

Yesterday – on Henry Cavill’s birthday, no less – a load of new details about the incoming Superman reboot that Warner Bros. is working on came our way. J.J. Abrams is producing the movie, based on a script from Marvel Comics scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates, and it will star a black Man of Steel.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Needs To Move Quick If They Want To Keep Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill hasn’t suited up as Superman for almost four years since filming his final mustachioed scenes as part of Justice League‘s extensive reshoots in the summer of 2017, and Warner Bros. are now in the process of rebooting the Big Blue Boy Scout with J.J. Abrams producing and Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the script, but the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian has never strayed far from the headlines in the interim.
MoviesCollider

Kevin Feige Reveals 'Eternals' Lead, Heaps Praise on Director Chloé Zhao

Marvel has done such a great job at keeping the details of its upcoming Eternals film under wraps that the only thing we really know about it is its massive, star-studded ensemble cast. It turns out even that assessment might not be quite right, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has now identified a lead character in an interview with Variety.
Visual ArtMovieWeb

Henry Cavill Is Omni-Man in BossLogic's Invincible Fan Art

Henry Cavill gets to keep his mustache as Omni-Man in some new Invincible fan art by BossLogic. Premiering last month on Amazon Prime Video, Invincible has proven to be a hit with fans by the end of its first season. Shortly before the season finale aired, Amazon announced that the series has been renewed for another two seasons.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson And AT&T Reportedly Still See Value In The SnyderVerse

The most recent updates surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse have come directly from Zack Snyder himself, with the filmmaker following up the revelation that Warner Bros. don’t want to work with him anymore by reiterating once more that the studio has no interest in continuing on from where HBO Max’s Justice League left off. Does that mean the speculation is over? Don’t be ridiculous.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill Being Blamed for DCEU Career Getting Derailed

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Man of Steel star Henry Cavill made headlines last week when Warner Bros. officially announced their plans for a Superman reboot which isn't going to feature Cavill as the mighty Kryptonian. Naturally, fans sided with Cavill and a lot of them believe the British actor is being mishandled and treated poorly by WB executives. However, in a stunning new development, it is being reported that Cavill may actually be responsible for his own career's decline.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Thor Rumored To Fight [SPOILERS] In Love And Thunder

Many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s intergalactic and cosmic deities will be fearing for their lives when Thor: Love and Thunder hits the big screen next may, because you’d imagine that Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher is set to live up to his moniker and take down more than a few all-powerful beings, with Russell Crowe’s Zeus and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster already shaping up to be heading towards the chopping block.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Henry Cavill Returning For 'Enola Holmes' Sequel With Millie Bobby Brown

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown are returning in a sequel to the film Enola Holmes which is being developed and produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix after Netflix acquired the worldwide rights, ex-China, to the first film from Legendary last year. “I can’t wait to collaborate again with...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Star Josh Duhamel Isn't A Fan Of Shooting Superhero Fight Scenes

While it seems like actor Josh Duhamel would have already taken on one or two live-action superhero projects in his career before Netflix's newest comic book actioner Jupiter's Legacy, the closest he came was essentially with the Transformer franchise. Now, though, he's getting his time to shine in the comic book spotlight as Sheldon "The Utopian" Sampson (even if reviews for the Mark Millar and Frank Quitely adaptation haven't been so kind). And though he seems pleased enough with the show in general, Duhamel was apparently not so enthused by having to film fight scenes for Jupiter's Legacy.
Moviespressreality.com

Get Pumped For More Of Henry Cavill’s Luscious Locks As Millie Bobby Brown Shares Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 News

Interestingly, the Netflix announcement of the project mentions both Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne, all who will be back for Season 2. However, a few key players have been left out of this initial announcement. Anyone who has seen the movie knows Hunger Games star Sam Claflin played Mycroft Holmes in the first movie. I know it’s hard to compete with Henry Cavill’s hair, but I’d think Claflin warrants a mention, as does Louis Partridge, who played Tewkesbury in the original film. Will keep you updated on that front.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Reportedly Looking To Cast Henry Cavill In The MCU

With an ever-growing catalog of characters to feature in their expanding universe, Marvel Studios always seems to be on the lookout for new actors to cast in their blockbuster franchise. And now, new reports suggest that Marvel has one very popular actor in their sights…. Henry Cavill is one of...
Moviesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Enola Holmes 2: Everything you need to know about the film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

It’s the film news you’ve been waiting for: Enola Holmes 2 is officially happening. Following the success of the first Enola Holmes film on Netflix, the streaming giant announced that a sequel is coming, tweeting: “The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister.”
CelebritiesKRDO

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is “very happy in love, and in life” and would be “enormously grateful” if you would be happy for him. The “Man of Steel” star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reportedly Not Replacing Henry Cavill

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to call Warner Bros.’ handling of their DC properties over the last decade shambolic, and that might even be putting it lightly. The studio has stumbled from one approach to another, failing to settle on a unified tone or creative direction, something that doesn’t look as though it’ll change at any point in the near future.