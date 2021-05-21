newsbreak-logo
Dodge City, KS

FBI Analyst Charged With Removing Classified Documents for Over a Decade

 2 days ago

Paul, An FBI employee has been charged with the illegally keeping classified national security documents at her home. NPR's Ryan Lucas reports materials included information about national security investigations and terrorist groups. Kendrick Kingsbury of Dodge City, Kansas, has been indicted on two counts for allegedly retaining national defense information without authorization. Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst in the FBI's Kansas City division for more than a decade. Over that time, she worked on drug trafficking, violent crime, counterintelligence and other issues. According to the indictment, from 2004 to late 2017 Kingsbury improperly took classified documents to her home and kept them there. The items included documents on national security investigations, intelligence gaps. And U. S efforts together intelligence on terrorist groups. Prosecutors day Kingsbury had no need to know most of the information in the.

