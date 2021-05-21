newsbreak-logo
POTD: Ring Triggered Brass Framed Savage Navy Revolver

By Sam.S
AllOutdoor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a unique Savage ring trigger revolver. These Savage revolvers were adopted by the navy during the American Civil War and had mild popularity. The thing that makes this particular black powder Savage Navy revolver unique is its brass frame rather than the typical steel. According to the Cody Firearms Museum’s Facebook page (check them out!) these brass framed models only numbered in the low hundreds.

