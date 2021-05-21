POTD: Ring Triggered Brass Framed Savage Navy Revolver

After images of SEALs training off Virginia went viral, people wanted to know about the custom rifles they were carrying. Here's what we found out. Yesterday we published some incredible shots of Navy SEALs and SWCCs operating with the Army's Night Stalkers off the coast near Dam Neck, Virginia. You can see those images here. It didn't take long for our mailbox to fill up with inquires as to what rifles the SEALs, who are reportedly from SEAL Team Six, a unit that has an unparalleled small arms armory, were carrying on their training mission aboard the highly modified MH-6 Little Birds and MH-60 Black Hawks. So, we did some research, and here is what we found out—they are indeed unique, at least when it comes to the U.S. military and AR-15/M4/M16 pattern rifles.