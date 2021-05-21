Home On The Range #021: Einkorn Wheat – An Ancient Cultivation

I was pleased to be able to purchase an Edelweiss plant at Story’s nursery last Friday. I have planted it in a sunny well-drained location and it is nicely budded up!. The garden center was packed when I was there despite it being a weekday. I picked up my “Big Beef” tomato transplants, although they will be very overgrown by the time I can safely transplant them into my garden. The soil in my raised beds remains at 50 degrees and that is too cold for good growth. Still, I worry that there will be none left to buy in a few weeks, so I am committed to taking good care of the transplants now, which means daily, if not twice a day, watering and fertilizing.